DGAP-CMS: Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcementcorresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information2020-01-07 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 *In the period from December 23, 2019 until and including January 03, 2020, atotal number of 83,800 shares were repurchased within the framework of theshare buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a creditinstitution commissioned by Scout24 AG.The following quantities have been purchased:*Day of *Aggregated *Weighted *Market (MICrepurchase* volume in number average share Code)*of shares* price**in EUR*12/23/2019 1,650 58.46 BATE5,148 58.90 CHIX2,829 58.81 TRQX7,273 58.71 XETA12/27/2019 2,675 59.39 BATE1,760 59.66 CHIX1,627 59.33 TRQX10,738 59.36 XETA12/30/2019 1,773 59.66 BATE6,030 59.64 CHIX1,393 59.62 TRQX7,504 59.59 XETA01/02/2020 2,024 59.11 BATE2,968 59.23 CHIX2,152 59.20 TRQX9,656 59.03 XETA01/03/2020 1,755 59.89 BATE2,706 59.82 CHIX1,969 59.80 TRQX10,170 59.75 XETAThe total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this sharebuy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including January 3,2020 therefore amounts to 2,470,441 shares.Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-backprogramme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback[1].Munich, January 7, 2020Scout24 AGThe Management Board2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Scout24 AGBothestr. 11-1581675 MunichGermanyInternet: www.scout24.comEnd of News DGAP News Service947999 2020-01-071: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5d5786414754bfa186305ee427017a80&application_id=947999&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)