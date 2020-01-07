DAX ®13.231,95+0,80%TecDAX ®3.042,54+1,38%S&P FUTURE3.242,50-0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.822,00+0,14%
DGAP-CMS: Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement
corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

2020-01-07 / 14:26
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 *

In the period from December 23, 2019 until and including January 03, 2020, a
total number of 83,800 shares were repurchased within the framework of the
share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019
pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2
para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit
institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

*Day of *Aggregated *Weighted *Market (MIC
repurchase* volume in number average share Code)*
of shares* price*
*in EUR*
12/23/2019 1,650 58.46 BATE
5,148 58.90 CHIX
2,829 58.81 TRQX
7,273 58.71 XETA
12/27/2019 2,675 59.39 BATE
1,760 59.66 CHIX
1,627 59.33 TRQX
10,738 59.36 XETA
12/30/2019 1,773 59.66 BATE
6,030 59.64 CHIX
1,393 59.62 TRQX
7,504 59.59 XETA
01/02/2020 2,024 59.11 BATE
2,968 59.23 CHIX
2,152 59.20 TRQX
9,656 59.03 XETA
01/03/2020 1,755 59.89 BATE
2,706 59.82 CHIX
1,969 59.80 TRQX
10,170 59.75 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share
buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including January 3,
2020 therefore amounts to 2,470,441 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back
programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback
[1].

Munich, January 7, 2020

Scout24 AG

The Management Board

2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

End of News DGAP News Service

947999 2020-01-07


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5d5786414754bfa186305ee427017a80&application_id=947999&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 08:26 ET ( 13:26 GMT)
