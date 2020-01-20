DAX ®13.537,13+0,08%TecDAX ®3.174,05+0,68%S&P FUTURE3.320,10-0,14%Nasdaq 100 Future9.174,50+0,42%
DGAP-CMS: Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement
corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
2020-01-20 / 14:23
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 *
In the period from January 13, until and including January 17, 2020, a total
number of 80,454 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share
buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to
Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit
institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
*Day of *Aggregated *Weighted *Market (MIC
repurchase* volume in number average share Code)*
of shares* price*
*in EUR*
01/13/2020 1,553 60.54 BATE
4,243 60.55 CHIX
2,770 60.53 TRQX
7,834 60.51 XETA
01/14/2020 1,349 60.50 BATE
6,597 60.51 CHIX
1,617 60.51 TRQX
6,837 60.50 XETA
01/15/2020 892 61.68 BATE
4,525 61.52 CHIX
2,441 61.62 TRQX
8,242 61.60 XETA
01/16/2020 1,030 61.88 BATE
2,208 61.86 CHIX
599 61.73 TRQX
12,163 61.93 XETA
01/17/2020 1,555 61.53 BATE
2,934 61.46 CHIX
1,888 61.47 TRQX
9,177 61.51 XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share
buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including January
17, 2020 therefore amounts to 2,633,895 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back
programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback
[1].
Munich, January 20, 2020
Scout24 AG
The Management Board
2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com
End of News DGAP News Service
957165 2020-01-20
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5d5786414754bfa186305ee427017a80&application_id=957165&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 08:23 ET ( 13:23 GMT)
