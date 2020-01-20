DGAP-CMS: Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

20.01.2020 - 14:23 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

14:23

08:23

13:23

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcementcorresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information2020-01-20 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 *In the period from January 13, until and including January 17, 2020, a totalnumber of 80,454 shares were repurchased within the framework of the sharebuy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant toArt. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 ofDelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a creditinstitution commissioned by Scout24 AG.The following quantities have been purchased:*Day of *Aggregated *Weighted *Market (MICrepurchase* volume in number average share Code)*of shares* price**in EUR*01/13/2020 1,553 60.54 BATE4,243 60.55 CHIX2,770 60.53 TRQX7,834 60.51 XETA01/14/2020 1,349 60.50 BATE6,597 60.51 CHIX1,617 60.51 TRQX6,837 60.50 XETA01/15/2020 892 61.68 BATE4,525 61.52 CHIX2,441 61.62 TRQX8,242 61.60 XETA01/16/2020 1,030 61.88 BATE2,208 61.86 CHIX599 61.73 TRQX12,163 61.93 XETA01/17/2020 1,555 61.53 BATE2,934 61.46 CHIX1,888 61.47 TRQX9,177 61.51 XETAThe total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this sharebuy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including January17, 2020 therefore amounts to 2,633,895 shares.Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-backprogramme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback[1].Munich, January 20, 2020Scout24 AGThe Management Board2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Scout24 AGBothestr. 11-1581675 MunichGermanyInternet: www.scout24.comEnd of News DGAP News Service957165 2020-01-201: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5d5786414754bfa186305ee427017a80&application_id=957165&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)