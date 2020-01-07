DAX ®13.204,87+0,59%TecDAX ®3.034,05+1,09%Dow Jones28.622,61-0,28%NASDAQ 1008.846,83-0,02%
DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min.


DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft /
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 56th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

2020-01-07 / 15:51
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 56th Interim Reporting*

In the time period from 30 December 2019 until and including 5 January 2020,
a number of 58,347 shares were bought back within the framework of the share
buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the
Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation
(EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average
shares price
30/12/2019 20,085 117.13777
02/01/2020 19,762 118.13755
03/01/2020 18,500 116.43405

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir [1]).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and
including 5 January 2020 amounts to 11,383,988 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a
bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 7 January 2020

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board

2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

End of News DGAP News Service

947829 2020-01-07


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b716834c802acbf3f5c6c04370142b19&application_id=947829&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 09:51 ET ( 14:51 GMT)
