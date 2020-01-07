DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.01.2020 - 15:51 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

15:51

09:51

14:51

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft /Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation(EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 56th Interim ReportingSiemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information2020-01-07 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation(EU) no. 596/2014Share buyback - 56th Interim Reporting*In the time period from 30 December 2019 until and including 5 January 2020,a number of 58,347 shares were bought back within the framework of the sharebuyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, SiemensAktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of theRegulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation(EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.Shares were bought back as follows:Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted averageshares price30/12/2019 20,085 117.1377702/01/2020 19,762 118.1375503/01/2020 18,500 116.43405The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of SiemensAktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir [1]).The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the frameworkof the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until andincluding 5 January 2020 amounts to 11,383,988 shares.The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by abank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the sharesare repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of theFrankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).Munich, 7 January 2020Siemens AktiengesellschaftThe Managing Board2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Siemens AktiengesellschaftWerner-von-Siemens-Str. 180333 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.siemens.comEnd of News DGAP News Service947829 2020-01-071: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b716834c802acbf3f5c6c04370142b19&application_id=947829&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)