DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft /
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 58th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
2020-01-20 / 09:47
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 58th Interim Reporting*
In the time period from 13 January 2020 until and including 19 January 2020,
a number of 99,585 shares were bought back within the framework of the share
buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the
Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation
(EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average
shares price
13/01/2020 19,895 115.74464
14/01/2020 19,833 116.24197
15/01/2020 20,000 116.32627
16/01/2020 19,857 115.50038
17/01/2020 20,000 116.80464
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir [1]).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and
including 19 January 2020 amounts to 11,581,967 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a
bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 20 January 2020
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com
End of News DGAP News Service
956659 2020-01-20
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b716834c802acbf3f5c6c04370142b19&application_id=956659&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 03:47 ET ( 08:47 GMT)
