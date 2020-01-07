DAX ®13.205,19+0,60%TecDAX ®3.034,21+1,10%Dow Jones28.616,43-0,30%NASDAQ 1008.847,27-0,01%
DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG /
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 10th Interim Reporting
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
2020-01-07 / 15:52
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014 *
*Share buyback - 10th Interim Reporting *
In the time period from 30 December 2019 until and including 03 January
2020, a number of 90,949 shares were bought back within the framework of the
share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 20 September 2019, Siemens
Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 September
2019.
Shares were bought back as follows:
*Day of purchase* *Aggregated volume of *Weighted average
shares* price*
12/30/2019 32,531 42.6554
01/02/2020 28,000 42.5692
01/03/2020 30,418 42.4039
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens
Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback in the time period from 24 September 2019 until and
including 03 January 2020 amounts to 1,337,530 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a
credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG;
the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 07 January 2020
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com
End of News DGAP News Service
948125 2020-01-07
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2020 09:53 ET ( 14:53 GMT)
