DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG /
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 12th Interim Reporting
2020-01-20 / 18:45
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014 *
*Share buyback - 12th Interim Reporting *
In the time period from 13 January 2020 until and including 17 January 2020,
a number of 111,038 shares were bought back within the framework of the
share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 20 September 2019, Siemens
Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 September
2019.
Shares were bought back as follows:
*Day of purchase* *Aggregated volume of *Weighted average
shares* price*
01/13/2020 24,733 43.0518
01/14/2020 46,727 42.3339
01/15/2020 7,206 42.3381
01/16/2020 18,718 42.7674
01/17/2020 13,654 43.0748
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens
Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback in the time period from 24 September 2019 until and
including 17 January 2020 amounts to 1,522,324 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a
credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG;
the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 20 January 2020
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com
End of News DGAP News Service
957391 2020-01-20
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 12:45 ET ( 17:45 GMT)
