DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG /Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation(EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 12th Interim ReportingSiemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information2020-01-20 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation(EU) no. 596/2014 **Share buyback - 12th Interim Reporting *In the time period from 13 January 2020 until and including 17 January 2020,a number of 111,038 shares were bought back within the framework of theshare buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 20 September 2019, SiemensHealthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of theRegulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the DelegatedRegulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 September2019.Shares were bought back as follows:*Day of purchase* *Aggregated volume of *Weighted averageshares* price*01/13/2020 24,733 43.051801/14/2020 46,727 42.333901/15/2020 7,206 42.338101/16/2020 18,718 42.767401/17/2020 13,654 43.0748The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of SiemensHealthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework ofthe share buyback in the time period from 24 September 2019 until andincluding 17 January 2020 amounts to 1,522,324 shares.The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by acredit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG;the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform ofthe Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).Munich, 20 January 2020Siemens Healthineers AGThe Managing Board2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Siemens Healthineers AGHenkestr. 12791052 ErlangenGermanyInternet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.comEnd of News DGAP News Service957391 2020-01-20(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)