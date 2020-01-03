DAX ®13.207,80-1,33%TecDAX ®3.033,93-0,96%Dow Jones28.643,18-0,78%NASDAQ 1008.806,12-0,74%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-CMS: Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP-CMS: Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wirecard AG / Share Buyback:
Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052
Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

2020-01-03 / 16:41
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Wirecard AG
Aschheim*

*WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060*

*Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052*

Acquisition of treasury shares - 6. Interim Announcement

In the period from 19 December 2019 through 02 January 2020, in total 56,759
shares were
acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the
2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to
Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the
volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date Total number of Volume-weighted Volume
(MMDDYYYY) shares average price (Euro) (Euro)
acquired
12192019 9,830 104.6447 1,028,657
12202019 9,800 104.6731 1,025,796
12232019 9,730 105.6523 1,027,997
12272019 9,769 105.9288 1,034,818
12302019 9,630 107.3869 1,034,136
01022020 8,000 112.0006 896,005

The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share
repurchase amounts to 303,378 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG
exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume
referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance
with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the
internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback [1]

Aschheim, 03 January 2020

Wirecard AG

Management Board

2020-01-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com

End of News DGAP News Service

946395 2020-01-03


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=09bb2b2bed3ae88c74b2292127b9ed4c&application_id=946395&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 10:41 ET ( 15:41 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Passende Hebelprodukte von

WKN Bezeichnung Hebel
Long  DC5RDW Wirecard WaveUnlimited L 100.3953 (DBK) 8,685
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

WIRECARD
WIRECARD - Performance (3 Monate) 112,95 +0,49%
EUR +0,55
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
19.12. HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER Positiv
12.12. MORGAN STANLEY Positiv
12.12. DZ BANK Positiv
Nachrichten
16:41 DGAP-CMS: Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information WIRECARD 112,90 -1,10%
16:41 DGAP-CMS: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation WIRECARD 112,90 -1,10%
11:45 Wirecard-Aktie: Vom größten Verlierer 2019 zum Top-Gewinner WIRECARD 112,90 -1,10%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
17:24 DGAP-PVR: MOLOGEN AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung MOLOGEN AG INH O.N. 0,086 +8,333%
17:24 DGAP-PVR: MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution MOLOGEN AG INH O.N. 0,086 +8,333%
17:08 US-Rohöllagerbestände gesunken BRENT 68,16 +3,23%
17:06 DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Veröffentlichung -2- AXEL SPRINGER 62,45 -0,32%
17:06 DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung AXEL SPRINGER 62,45 -0,32%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
17:24 DGAP-Stimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG (deutsch) MOLOGEN AG INH O.N. 0,086 +8,333%
17:11 WDH/Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt - US-Dollar als sicherer Anlagehafen gefragt EUR/USD 1,1178 +0,0533%
17:06 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Axel Springer SE (deutsch) AXEL SPRINGER 62,45 -0,32%
17:05 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 03.01.2020 - 17.00 Uhr
16:58 Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt - US-Dollar als sicherer Anlagehafen gefragt EUR/USD 1,1178 +0,0533%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
13:46 Goldpreis setzt Aufschwung beschleunigt fort Gold 1.387,09 +1,29%
02.01. Wirecard, Deutsche Bank, K+S – die Letzten werden die Ersten sein, oder? WIRECARD 112,90 +0,44%
09:34 Das ist ein weiterer Schlag für die Lufthansa AIR FRANCE-KLM INH. EO 1 9,46 -3,96%
11:32 Commerzbank holt sich Comdirect erfolgreich zurück COMDIRECT 13,36 +0,60%
08:36 7 Themen, die am Freitag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.207,42 -1,33%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
17:24 DGAP-Stimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG (deutsch) MOLOGEN AG INH O.N. 0,086 +8,333%
17:11 WDH/Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt - US-Dollar als sicherer Anlagehafen gefragt EUR/USD 1,1178 +0,0533%
17:06 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Axel Springer SE (deutsch) AXEL SPRINGER 62,45 -0,32%
17:05 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 03.01.2020 - 17.00 Uhr
16:58 Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt - US-Dollar als sicherer Anlagehafen gefragt EUR/USD 1,1178 +0,0533%
Marktberichte
17:11 WDH/Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt - US-Dollar als sicherer Anlagehafen gefragt EUR/USD 1,1178 +0,0533%
16:58 Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt - US-Dollar als sicherer Anlagehafen gefragt EUR/USD 1,1178 +0,0533%
16:53 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anleger gehen auf Nummer sicher wegen Iran-Konflikt Dow Jones 28.642,54 -0,78%
16:10 Aktien New York: Anleger gehen auf Nummer sicher wegen Iran-Konflikt Dow Jones 28.642,54 -0,78%
16:10 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen erholen sich - Wall-Street-Minus im Rahmen LEONARDO S.P.A. EO 4,40 10,38 -1,61%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Glauben Sie, dass die US-Sanktionen gegen den Bau der Ostsee-Pipeline Nord Stream 2 den Bau stoppen könnten?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen