DGAP-CMS: Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wirecard AG / Share Buyback:
Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052
Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information
2020-01-03 / 16:41
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Wirecard AG
Aschheim*
*WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060*
*Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052*
Acquisition of treasury shares - 6. Interim Announcement
In the period from 19 December 2019 through 02 January 2020, in total 56,759
shares were
acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the
2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to
Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the
volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:
Buyback date Total number of Volume-weighted Volume
(MMDDYYYY) shares average price (Euro) (Euro)
acquired
12192019 9,830 104.6447 1,028,657
12202019 9,800 104.6731 1,025,796
12232019 9,730 105.6523 1,027,997
12272019 9,769 105.9288 1,034,818
12302019 9,630 107.3869 1,034,136
01022020 8,000 112.0006 896,005
The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share
repurchase amounts to 303,378 shares.
The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG
exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume
referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance
with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the
internet at the following link:
https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback [1]
Aschheim, 03 January 2020
Wirecard AG
Management Board
2020-01-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com
End of News DGAP News Service
946395 2020-01-03
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=09bb2b2bed3ae88c74b2292127b9ed4c&application_id=946395&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 03, 2020 10:41 ET ( 15:41 GMT)
