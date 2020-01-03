DGAP-CMS: Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

03.01.2020 - 16:41 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

16:41

10:41

15:41

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wirecard AG / Share Buyback:Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)2016/1052Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information2020-01-03 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Wirecard AGAschheim**WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060**Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation(EU) 2016/1052*Acquisition of treasury shares - 6. Interim AnnouncementIn the period from 19 December 2019 through 02 January 2020, in total 56,759shares wereacquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant toArticle 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the CommissionDelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, thevolume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:Buyback date Total number of Volume-weighted Volume(MMDDYYYY) shares average price (Euro) (Euro)acquired12192019 9,830 104.6447 1,028,65712202019 9,800 104.6731 1,025,79612232019 9,730 105.6523 1,027,99712272019 9,769 105.9288 1,034,81812302019 9,630 107.3869 1,034,13601022020 8,000 112.0006 896,005The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the sharerepurchase amounts to 303,378 shares.The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AGexclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volumereferred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordancewith Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on theinternet at the following link:https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback [1]Aschheim, 03 January 2020Wirecard AGManagement Board2020-01-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Wirecard AGEinsteinring 3585609 Aschheim b. MünchenGermanyInternet: www.wirecard.comEnd of News DGAP News Service946395 2020-01-031: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=09bb2b2bed3ae88c74b2292127b9ed4c&application_id=946395&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)