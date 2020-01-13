DGAP-DD: BASF SE english

13.01.2020 - 11:18 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them13.01.2020 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Title: |Prof. Dr.|+++|First name: |Thomas |+++|Last name(s):|Carell |+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|BASF SE|++b) LEI++|529900PM64WH8AF1E917|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE000BASF111|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|66.49 EUR|106384.00 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|66.49 EUR|106384.00 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2020-01-09; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction+++|Name:|XETRA|+++|MIC: |XETR |+++13.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: BASF SECarl-Bosch-Straße 3867056 LudwigshafenGermanyInternet: www.basf.comEnd of News DGAP News Service56205 13.01.2020(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)