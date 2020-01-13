DAX ®13.491,17+0,06%TecDAX ®3.122,29+0,55%S&P FUTURE3.273,80+0,28%Nasdaq 100 Future8.978,25-0,34%
DGAP-DD: BASF SE english

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.01.2020 / 11:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Title: |Prof. Dr.|
+++
|First name: |Thomas |
+++
|Last name(s):|Carell |
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|
+++
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|BASF SE|
++
b) LEI

++
|529900PM64WH8AF1E917|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000BASF111|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|66.49 EUR|106384.00 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|66.49 EUR|106384.00 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2020-01-09; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

+++
|Name:|XETRA|
+++
|MIC: |XETR |
+++

13.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

End of News DGAP News Service

56205 13.01.2020



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2020 05:18 ET ( 10:18 GMT)
