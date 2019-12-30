DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.539,41-0,37%NASDAQ 1008.704,12-0,76%
DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
30.12.2019 / 15:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
|Title: |Mr. |
|First name: |Federico |
|Last name(s):|Barredo Ardanza|
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
|Position:|Vice President of Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling |
| |Services and Member of Senior Management |
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
|Befesa S.A.|
b) LEI
|222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61|
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
|Type:|Share |
|ISIN:|LU1704650164|
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) |Volume(s)|
|35.50 EUR|1000 EUR |
d) Aggregated information
|Price |Aggregated volume|
|35.5000 EUR|1000.0000 EUR |
e) Date of the transaction
|2019-12-17; UTC+1|
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:|Frankfurt XETRA|
|MIC: |XETR |
30.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com
End of News DGAP News Service
56031 30.12.2019
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 09:40 ET ( 14:40 GMT)
