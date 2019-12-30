DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. english

30.12.2019 - 15:40 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2019 / The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Federico
Last name(s): Barredo Ardanza

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Vice President of Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services and Member of Senior Management

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Befesa S.A.

b) LEI
222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU1704650164

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s): 35.50 EUR
Volume(s): 1000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price: 35.5000 EUR
Aggregated volume: 1000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-12-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt XETRA
MIC: XETR

30.12.2019

Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Internet: www.befesa.com