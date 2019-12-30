DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. english

DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.539,41-0,37%NASDAQ 1008.704,12-0,76%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2019 / 15:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Title: |Mr. |
+++
|First name: |Federico |
+++
|Last name(s):|Barredo Ardanza|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Position:|Vice President of Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling |
| |Services and Member of Senior Management |
+++
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|Befesa S.A.|
++
b) LEI

++
|222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|LU1704650164|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s)|
+++
|35.50 EUR|1000 EUR |
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|35.5000 EUR|1000.0000 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2019-12-17; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

+++
|Name:|Frankfurt XETRA|
+++
|MIC: |XETR |
+++

30.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

End of News DGAP News Service

56031 30.12.2019



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 09:40 ET ( 14:40 GMT)
