DGAP-DD: comdirect bank AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2019 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

|Title: |Herr |
|First name: |Henning|
|Last name(s):|Seeler |
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

|comdirect bank AG|
b) LEI

|529900V761CIZ36SHR16|
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

|Type:|Share |
|ISIN:|DE0005428007|
b) Nature of the transaction

|Disposal|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
|13.16 EUR|6580.00 EUR|
d) Aggregated information

|Price |Aggregated volume|
|13.1600 EUR|6580.0000 EUR |
e) Date of the transaction

|2019-12-23; UTC+2|
f) Place of the transaction

|Name:|Tradegate|
|MIC: |TGAT |
27.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: comdirect bank AG
Pascalkehre 15
25451 Quickborn
Germany
Internet: www.comdirect.de

End of News DGAP News Service

56001 27.12.2019



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 05:16 ET ( 10:16 GMT)
