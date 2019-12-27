DGAP-DD: comdirect bank AG english

27.12.2019 - 11:16 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them27.12.2019 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Title: |Herr |+++|First name: |Henning|+++|Last name(s):|Seeler |+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|comdirect bank AG|++b) LEI++|529900V761CIZ36SHR16|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE0005428007|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Disposal|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|13.16 EUR|6580.00 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|13.1600 EUR|6580.0000 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2019-12-23; UTC+2|++f) Place of the transaction+++|Name:|Tradegate|+++|MIC: |TGAT |+++27.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: comdirect bank AGPascalkehre 1525451 QuickbornGermanyInternet: www.comdirect.deEnd of News DGAP News Service56001 27.12.2019(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)