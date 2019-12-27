DAX ®13.349,94+0,37%TecDAX ®3.036,61-0,68%S&P FUTURE3.250,30+0,18%Nasdaq 100 Future8.770,50+0,47%
DGAP-DD: comdirect bank AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.12.2019 / 11:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
|Title: |Herr |
|First name: |Henning|
|Last name(s):|Seeler |
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
|comdirect bank AG|
b) LEI
|529900V761CIZ36SHR16|
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
|Type:|Share |
|ISIN:|DE0005428007|
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
|13.1600 EUR|2039.80 EUR|
|13.0800 EUR|1242.60 EUR|
|13.0400 EUR|4681.36 EUR|
|13.0400 EUR|1838.64 EUR|
d) Aggregated information
|Price |Aggregated volume|
|13.0699 EUR|9802.4000 EUR |
e) Date of the transaction
|2019-12-23; UTC+2|
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:|XETRA|
|MIC: |XETR |
27.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: comdirect bank AG
Pascalkehre 15
25451 Quickborn
Germany
Internet: www.comdirect.de
End of News DGAP News Service
55999 27.12.2019
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 27, 2019 05:18 ET ( 10:18 GMT)
