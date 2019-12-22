DAX ®13.318,90+0,81%TecDAX ®3.050,71+0,15%Dow Jones28.455,09+0,28%NASDAQ 1008.678,49+0,43%
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG english
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.12.2019 / 15:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+++
|Name and legal form:|Midgard Beteiligungs GmbH|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+++
|Person closely associated with: |
+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Rolf |
+++
|Last name(s): |Elgeti |
+++
|Position: |Member of the managing body|
+++
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
++
|Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG|
++
b) LEI
++
|529900KUCKLL93310775|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000A2G9LL1|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction
++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|15.7006 EUR|785.03 EUR |
+++
|15.2363 EUR|26084.55 EUR|
+++
|15.7005 EUR|314.01 EUR |
+++
|15.7008 EUR|1570.08 EUR |
+++
|15.7008 EUR|75771.84 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information
+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|15.5822 EUR|104525.5100 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction
++
|2019-12-20; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction
+++
|Name:|XETRA|
+++
|MIC: |XETA |
+++
22.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
End of News DGAP News Service
55957 22.12.2019
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 22, 2019 09:55 ET ( 14:55 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|16,20
|+7,28%
|EUR
|+1,10
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Markt-Ausblick: Das hält 2020 für Anleger bereit
07:5320.12. 16:41
Most Actives: Nel, BioNTech und Deutsche Bank
04:2220.12. 16:40
Weihnachtsgrüße vom Börsenpunk: Total, Coty, Einhell, Monster, Anta & Co - diese Aktien gehören unter den Baum
08:1720.12. 15:05
HeavytraderZ: So war unser Börsenjahr 2019
06:2820.12. 14:30
Aktie im Fokus: Nike nach starken Quartalszahlen unter Druck
01:0720.12. 14:10
Analyser to go: Independent Research von Südzucker-Zahlen begeistert
01:4620.12. 12:10
Verbraucher bleiben in Konsumlaune - Sorgen um Negativzinsen
01:2920.12. 12:10
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 20.12.2019
00:5920.12. 11:40
Dax nimmt vor "Hexensabbat" etwas Fahrt auf
01:3820.12. 11:09
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 52 - stehen?