DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG english

22.12.2019 - 15:55 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

15:55

09:55

14:55

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them22.12.2019 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Name and legal form:|Midgard Beteiligungs GmbH|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Person closely associated with: |+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |Rolf |+++|Last name(s): |Elgeti |+++|Position: |Member of the managing body|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG|++b) LEI++|529900KUCKLL93310775|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE000A2G9LL1|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|15.7006 EUR|785.03 EUR |+++|15.2363 EUR|26084.55 EUR|+++|15.7005 EUR|314.01 EUR |+++|15.7008 EUR|1570.08 EUR |+++|15.7008 EUR|75771.84 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|15.5822 EUR|104525.5100 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2019-12-20; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction+++|Name:|XETRA|+++|MIC: |XETA |+++22.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AGAugust-Bebel-Str. 6814482 PotsdamGermanyInternet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.deEnd of News DGAP News Service55957 22.12.2019(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 22, 2019ET (GMT)