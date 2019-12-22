DAX ®13.318,90+0,81%TecDAX ®3.050,71+0,15%Dow Jones28.455,09+0,28%NASDAQ 1008.678,49+0,43%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG english

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG english

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2019 / 15:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Name and legal form:|Midgard Beteiligungs GmbH|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Person closely associated with: |
+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Rolf |
+++
|Last name(s): |Elgeti |
+++
|Position: |Member of the managing body|
+++
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG|
++
b) LEI

++
|529900KUCKLL93310775|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000A2G9LL1|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|15.7006 EUR|785.03 EUR |
+++
|15.2363 EUR|26084.55 EUR|
+++
|15.7005 EUR|314.01 EUR |
+++
|15.7008 EUR|1570.08 EUR |
+++
|15.7008 EUR|75771.84 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|15.5822 EUR|104525.5100 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2019-12-20; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

+++
|Name:|XETRA|
+++
|MIC: |XETA |
+++

22.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

End of News DGAP News Service

55957 22.12.2019



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2019 09:55 ET ( 14:55 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

DT. IND.REIT-AG INH O.N.
DT. IND.REIT-AG INH O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 16,20 +7,28%
EUR +1,10
Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
15:55 DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG deutsch DT. IND.REIT-AG INH O.N. 16,20 +7,28%
15:55 DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG english DT. IND.REIT-AG INH O.N. 16,20 +7,28%
15:55 DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (deutsch) DT. IND.REIT-AG INH O.N. 16,20 +7,28%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
15:55 DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG english DT. IND.REIT-AG INH O.N. 16,20 +7,28%
15:55 DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG deutsch DT. IND.REIT-AG INH O.N. 16,20 +7,28%
13:26 HDE: Umsätze im Weihnachtsgeschäft erstmals über 100 Milliarden Euro CECONOMY ST 5,35 ±0,00%
12:02 Große Koalition verliert im Sonntagstrend weiter an Zustimmung
11:53 Adidas schafft 2019 neuen Rekord - Zeitung ADIDAS AG ADR 1/2/O.N. 142,00 +1,43%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
16:24 ROUNDUP: Chaos im Bahnverkehr in Frankreich - Kaum Probleme in Tirol
16:14 ROUNDUP/BVB mit 'Scheiß-Gefühl' in die Winterpause: 'Stehen doof da' BORUSSIA DORTMUND 8,30 -0,60%
16:13 KORREKTUR/NordLB-Chef: Wir wollen eine risikoarme Bank sein
16:07 ROUNDUP/Söder: Bei SPD-Austritt aus GroKo wären Grüne in der Pflicht
15:55 DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (deutsch) DT. IND.REIT-AG INH O.N. 16,20 +7,28%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
19.12. Wirecard: Bankhaus mit unglaublichem Kursziel WIRECARD 105,30 +0,19%
09:40 Wochenausblick: Neues DAX-Jahreshoch über Weihnachten? DAX ® 13.318,90 +0,81%
20.12. Volkswagen: Millionenstrafe aus Down Under – VW-Aktie juckt's kaum VOLKSWAGEN VZ 177,14 +0,19%
21.12. Rekordjagd an der Wall Street hält an
20.12. Shell-Aktie: Das wird vielen Anlegern nicht schmecken ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A EO-07 26,24 -1,26%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
16:24 ROUNDUP: Chaos im Bahnverkehr in Frankreich - Kaum Probleme in Tirol
16:14 ROUNDUP/BVB mit 'Scheiß-Gefühl' in die Winterpause: 'Stehen doof da' BORUSSIA DORTMUND 8,30 -0,60%
16:13 KORREKTUR/NordLB-Chef: Wir wollen eine risikoarme Bank sein
16:07 ROUNDUP/Söder: Bei SPD-Austritt aus GroKo wären Grüne in der Pflicht
15:55 DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (deutsch) DT. IND.REIT-AG INH O.N. 16,20 +7,28%
Marktberichte
15:06 Neue britische Brexit-Gedenkmünze mit richtigem Datum
14:51 IWF begrüßt Reformen von westafrikanischer Währung
20.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 13.305 Pkt - Koenig & Bauer unter Druck KÖNIG & BAUER 28,10 -7,87%
20.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Rekorde - 'Anleger jagen dem Markt hinterher' Dow Jones 28.455,09 +0,28%
20.12. Aktien New York Schluss: Rekorde - 'Anleger jagen dem Markt hinterher' Dow Jones 28.455,09 +0,28%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 52 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen