DGAP-DD: Expedeon AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.12.2019 / 12:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Title: |Mr. |
+++
|First name: |David|
+++
|Last name(s):|Roth |
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Position:|Member of the managing body|
+++
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|Expedeon AG|
++
b) LEI

++
|391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000A2YN801|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|1.68493 EUR|33698.60 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|1.68493 EUR|33698.60 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2019-12-23; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

++
|Outside a trading venue|
++

24.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Expedeon AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.expedeon.com

End of News DGAP News Service

55997 24.12.2019



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 06:05 ET ( 11:05 GMT)
