DGAP-DD: Expedeon AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them24.12.2019 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Title: |Mr. |+++|First name: |David|+++|Last name(s):|Roth |+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Position:|Member of the managing body|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|Expedeon AG|++b) LEI++|391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE000A2YN801|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|1.68493 EUR|33698.60 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|1.68493 EUR|33698.60 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2019-12-23; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction++|Outside a trading venue|++24.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Expedeon AGWaldhofer Str. 10269123 HeidelbergGermanyInternet: www.expedeon.comEnd of News DGAP News Service55997 24.12.2019(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)