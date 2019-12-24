DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.227,20+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
DGAP-DD: Expedeon AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.12.2019 / 12:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+++
|Title: |Mr. |
+++
|First name: |David|
+++
|Last name(s):|Roth |
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+++
|Position:|Member of the managing body|
+++
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
++
|Expedeon AG|
++
b) LEI
++
|391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000A2YN801|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction
++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|1.68493 EUR|33698.60 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information
+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|1.68493 EUR|33698.60 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction
++
|2019-12-23; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction
++
|Outside a trading venue|
++
24.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Expedeon AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.expedeon.com
End of News DGAP News Service
55997 24.12.2019
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 24, 2019 06:05 ET ( 11:05 GMT)
