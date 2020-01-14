DGAP-DD: flatex AG english

14.01.2020 - 10:01 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them14.01.2020 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Name and legal form:|Dinar Capital GmbH|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Person closely associated with: |+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |Muhamad Said |+++|Last name(s): |Chahrour |+++|Position: |Member of the managing body|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|flatex AG|++b) LEI++|529900IRBZTADXJB6757|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE000FTG1111|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Pledging of 27,500 shares within a credit transaction|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|not numberable|not numberable|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|not numberable|not numberable |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2020-01-10; UTC±0|++f) Place of the transaction++|Outside a trading venue|++14.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: flatex AGRotfeder-Ring 760327 Frankfurt / MainGermanyInternet: www.flatex.comEnd of News DGAP News Service55639 14.01.2020(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)