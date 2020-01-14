DAX ®13.451,00-0,00%TecDAX ®3.090,57-0,10%S&P FUTURE3.279,00-0,33%Nasdaq 100 Future9.067,00+0,99%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-DD: flatex AG english

DGAP-DD: flatex AG english

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.01.2020 / 09:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Name and legal form:|Dinar Capital GmbH|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Person closely associated with: |
+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Muhamad Said |
+++
|Last name(s): |Chahrour |
+++
|Position: |Member of the managing body|
+++
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|flatex AG|
++
b) LEI

++
|529900IRBZTADXJB6757|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000FTG1111|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Pledging of 27,500 shares within a credit transaction|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|not numberable|not numberable|
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|not numberable|not numberable |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2020-01-10; UTC±0|
++
f) Place of the transaction

++
|Outside a trading venue|
++

14.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatex.com

End of News DGAP News Service

55639 14.01.2020



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2020 04:01 ET ( 09:01 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

FLATEX AG NA O.N.
FLATEX AG NA O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 26,85 -2,01%
EUR -0,55
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
10:01 DGAP-DD: flatex AG deutsch FLATEX AG NA O.N. 26,85 -2,01%
10:01 DGAP-DD: flatex AG english FLATEX AG NA O.N. 26,85 -2,01%
10:00 DGAP-DD: flatex AG (deutsch) FLATEX AG NA O.N. 26,85 -2,01%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
10:14 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX nach Anfangsdelle wenig verändert L/E-DAX 13.472,34 +0,02%
10:14 PRESSEMITTEILUNG/unn UNITED NEWS NETWORK/ Geldautomaten-Sprengungen: BURG-WÄCHTER-Tochterfirma SECU steigert Schutz mit neuen EAM
10:01 DGAP-News: publity AG: publity kauft Westend Carree in Frankfurt am Main PUBLITY AG NA O.N. 36,55 -0,95%
10:01 PRESS RELEASE: publity AG: publity acquires Westend Carree in Frankfurt/Main PUBLITY AG NA O.N. 36,55 -0,95%
10:01 DGAP-DD: flatex AG english FLATEX AG NA O.N. 26,85 -2,01%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
10:20 APA ots news: HDI LEBEN Studie: Familie und finanzielle Sicherheit als...
10:20 Bericht: Kurznachrichten auf von der Leyens Diensthandy gelöscht
10:18 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Platzierung drückt auf Evonik-Kurs EVONIK INDUSTRIES NA O.N. 25,38 -4,48%
10:15 IG BCE zu Kraftwerken: Auf Abschaltplan muss Einschaltplan folgen RWE ST 29,04 -0,95%
10:15 Bitcoin steigt auf Zweimonatshoch - Halving-Event rückt näher BTC/CHF 7.875,8650 +2,5680%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
13.01. Bei Varta wird's eng VARTA AG O.N. 78,40 -3,33%
10.01. Billigflieger Ryanair überrascht alle RYANAIR HLDGS PLC EO-,006 15,98 -0,03%
13.01. Wirecard: So geht's nach dem AR-Chefwechsel weiter WIRECARD 114,20 +0,53%
08:34 8 Themen, die am Dienstag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.451,30 -0,00%
13.01. Renault-Nissan-Kooperation wegen Ghosn vor dem Ende? RENAULT 40,39 -0,69%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
10:20 APA ots news: HDI LEBEN Studie: Familie und finanzielle Sicherheit als...
10:20 Bericht: Kurznachrichten auf von der Leyens Diensthandy gelöscht
10:18 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Platzierung drückt auf Evonik-Kurs EVONIK INDUSTRIES NA O.N. 25,38 -4,48%
10:15 IG BCE zu Kraftwerken: Auf Abschaltplan muss Einschaltplan folgen RWE ST 29,04 -0,95%
10:15 Bitcoin steigt auf Zweimonatshoch - Halving-Event rückt näher BTC/CHF 7.875,8650 +2,5680%
Marktberichte
10:15 Bitcoin steigt auf Zweimonatshoch - Halving-Event rückt näher BTC/CHF 7.875,8650 +2,5680%
10:14 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX nach Anfangsdelle wenig verändert L/E-DAX 13.472,34 +0,02%
10:03 Devisen: Eurokurs kaum verändert - Britisches Pfund weiter unter Druck EUR/USD 1,1132 -0,0355%
09:56 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Aufschläge überwiegen - nur China-Börsen leichter SAMS.EL.0,5SP.GDRS144A/95 1.155,00 -0,86%
09:50 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Anleger blasen Rekordjagd vorerst ab MDAX ® 28.399,90 -0,02%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen