DGAP-DD: flatex AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.01.2020 / 09:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
|Name and legal form:|Dinar Capital GmbH|
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with: |
|Title: | |
|First name: |Muhamad Said |
|Last name(s): |Chahrour |
|Position: |Member of the managing body|
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
|flatex AG|
b) LEI
|529900IRBZTADXJB6757|
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
|Type:|Share |
|ISIN:|DE000FTG1111|
b) Nature of the transaction
|Pledging of 27,500 shares within a credit transaction|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
|not numberable|not numberable|
d) Aggregated information
|Price |Aggregated volume|
|not numberable|not numberable |
e) Date of the transaction
|2020-01-10; UTC±0|
f) Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue|
14.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatex.com
End of News DGAP News Service
55639 14.01.2020
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 04:01 ET ( 09:01 GMT)
