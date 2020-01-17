DAX ®13.521,91+0,69%TecDAX ®3.151,89+0,71%Dow Jones29.361,62+0,22%NASDAQ 1009.149,07+0,26%
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.01.2020 / 16:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

|Title: |Dr. |
|First name: |Gerd |
|Last name(s):|Krick|
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA|
b) LEI

|XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51|
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

|Type:|Share |
|ISIN:|DE0005785604|
b) Nature of the transaction

|Acquisition|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
|48.48 EUR |23028.00 EUR |
|48.475 EUR|73924.375 EUR|
d) Aggregated information

|Price |Aggregated volume|
|48.4762 EUR|96952.3750 EUR |
e) Date of the transaction

|2020-01-17; UTC+1|
f) Place of the transaction

|Name:|Xetra|
|MIC: |XETR |
17.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

End of News DGAP News Service

56273 17.01.2020



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 10:20 ET ( 15:20 GMT)
