DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.01.2020 / 16:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+++
|Title: |Dr. |
+++
|First name: |Gerd |
+++
|Last name(s):|Krick|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+++
|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|
+++
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
++
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA|
++
b) LEI
++
|XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE0005785604|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction
++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|48.48 EUR |23028.00 EUR |
+++
|48.475 EUR|73924.375 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information
+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|48.4762 EUR|96952.3750 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction
++
|2020-01-17; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction
+++
|Name:|Xetra|
+++
|MIC: |XETR |
+++
17.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com
End of News DGAP News Service
56273 17.01.2020
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 10:20 ET ( 15:20 GMT)
