DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them17.01.2020 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Title: |Dr. |+++|First name: |Gerd |+++|Last name(s):|Krick|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA|++b) LEI++|XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE0005785604|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|48.48 EUR |23028.00 EUR |+++|48.475 EUR|73924.375 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|48.4762 EUR|96952.3750 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2020-01-17; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction+++|Name:|Xetra|+++|MIC: |XETR |+++17.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaAElse-Kröner-Straße 161352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.GermanyInternet: www.fresenius.comEnd of News DGAP News Service56273 17.01.2020(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)