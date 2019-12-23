DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.555,12+0,35%NASDAQ 1008.695,78+0,20%
DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.12.2019 / 21:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
|Title: | |
|First name: |Andrew|
|Last name(s):|Siegel|
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
|Position:|General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer|
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
|Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.|
b) LEI
|254900ULFH90UKBGDV65|
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
|Type:|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt |
| |instrument |
|ISIN:|KYG370921069 |
b) Nature of the transaction
|Exchange of 78,975 B Units of Galaxy Digital Holdings LP into |
|78,975 ordinary shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. |
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
|0.0 CAD |0.0 CAD |
d) Aggregated information
|Price |Aggregated volume|
|0.0 CAD|0.0000 CAD |
e) Date of the transaction
|2019-12-20; UTC+1|
f) Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue|
23.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
107 Grand St.
10013 New York
United States
Internet: www.galaxydigital.io
End of News DGAP News Service
55985 23.12.2019
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 15:17 ET ( 20:17 GMT)
