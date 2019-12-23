DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english

23.12.2019 - 21:17 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them23.12.2019 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |Andrew|+++|Last name(s):|Siegel|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Position:|General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.|++b) LEI++|254900ULFH90UKBGDV65|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt || |instrument |+++|ISIN:|KYG370921069 |+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Exchange of 78,975 B Units of Galaxy Digital Holdings LP into ||78,975 ordinary shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. |++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s)|Volume(s)|+++|0.0 CAD |0.0 CAD |+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|0.0 CAD|0.0000 CAD |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2019-12-20; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction++|Outside a trading venue|++23.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.107 Grand St.10013 New YorkUnited StatesInternet: www.galaxydigital.ioEnd of News DGAP News Service55985 23.12.2019(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)