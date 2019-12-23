DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.555,12+0,35%NASDAQ 1008.695,78+0,20%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english

DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2019 / 21:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Andrew|
+++
|Last name(s):|Siegel|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Position:|General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer|
+++
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.|
++
b) LEI

++
|254900ULFH90UKBGDV65|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt |
| |instrument |
+++
|ISIN:|KYG370921069 |
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Exchange of 78,975 B Units of Galaxy Digital Holdings LP into |
|78,975 ordinary shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. |
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+++
|0.0 CAD |0.0 CAD |
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|0.0 CAD|0.0000 CAD |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2019-12-20; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

++
|Outside a trading venue|
++

23.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
107 Grand St.
10013 New York
United States
Internet: www.galaxydigital.io

End of News DGAP News Service

55985 23.12.2019



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 15:17 ET ( 20:17 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

GALAXY DIGITAL HLDGS
GALAXY DIGITAL HLDGS - Performance (3 Monate) 0,745 -1,97%
EUR -0,015
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen
Nachrichten
21:17 DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english GALAXY DIGITAL HLDGS 0,745 -1,974%
01.07. DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english GALAXY DIGITAL HLDGS 0,745 -1,974%
27.06. DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english GALAXY DIGITAL HLDGS 0,745 -1,974%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
21:34 DGAP-DD: 7x7 Sachwerte Deutschland I. GmbH & Co. KG deutsch
21:17 DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english GALAXY DIGITAL HLDGS 0,745 -1,974%
21:04 Press Release: WISeKey Updates Shareholders on its NASDAQ ADR Trading Status WISEKEY INTL B SF -,05 1,63 -2,10%
19:09 EQS-Adhoc: Achiko Limited: Achiko has received an offer from Media Nusantara Group to subscribe 2 million shares at USD 1.00 a share ACHIKO LTD DL -,0001 0,887 ±0,000%
19:05 PTA-DD: Ahlers AG: Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gem. Art. 19 MAR AHLERS AG NA O.N. 2,56 +4,06%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
21:36 BUSINESS WIRE: L&T Technology Services erhält Zuschlag für Multi-Millionen-Dollar-EPCM-Projekt
21:34 DGAP-DD: 7x7 Sachwerte Deutschland I. GmbH & Co. KG (deutsch)
21:33 Ex-Sicherheitsberater Bolton kritisiert Trumps Nordkorea-Kurs scharf
21:25 US-Anleihen drehen in die Verlustzone
21:10 Devisen: Eurokurs im US-Handel kaum bewegt EUR/USD 1,1092 +0,1291%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
09:55 Bayer: Darum springt die Aktie heute auf Jahreshoch BAYER 74,00 +2,21%
22.12. Wochenausblick: Neues DAX-Jahreshoch über Weihnachten? DAX ® 13.300,98 -0,13%
08:34 6 Themen, die am Montag für Anleger wichtig sind
09:17 Adidas: Süßer die Kassen nie klingen ADIDAS AG NA O.N. 289,60 -0,92%
19.12. Wirecard: Bankhaus mit unglaublichem Kursziel WIRECARD 105,55 +0,24%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
21:36 BUSINESS WIRE: L&T Technology Services erhält Zuschlag für Multi-Millionen-Dollar-EPCM-Projekt
21:34 DGAP-DD: 7x7 Sachwerte Deutschland I. GmbH & Co. KG (deutsch)
21:33 Ex-Sicherheitsberater Bolton kritisiert Trumps Nordkorea-Kurs scharf
21:25 US-Anleihen drehen in die Verlustzone
21:10 Devisen: Eurokurs im US-Handel kaum bewegt EUR/USD 1,1092 +0,1291%
Marktberichte
21:10 Devisen: Eurokurs im US-Handel kaum bewegt EUR/USD 1,1092 +0,1277%
19:59 Aktien New York: Rekordlauf setzt sich mit moderatem Tempo fort Dow Jones 28.554,63 +0,35%
18:50 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Wenig verändert bei dünnen Börsenumsätzen FRA40 6.030,78 +0,17%
18:37 Fitch hebt Argentinien-Rating wieder auf CC an
18:17 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX freundlich ATX AUSTRIAN TRADED EUR 3.220,94 +0,33%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 52 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen