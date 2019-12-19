DAX ®13.178,94-0,33%TecDAX ®3.030,12-0,08%S&P FUTURE3.198,40-0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.632,75+0,32%
DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.12.2019 / 10:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+++
|Name and legal form:|Haron Holding AG|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+++
|Person closely associated with: |
+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Luca |
+++
|Last name(s): |Pesarini |
+++
|Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory |
| |body |
+++
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
++
|InCity Immobilien AG|
++
b) LEI
++
|529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000A0HNF96|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction
++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+++
|Price(s)|Volume(s) |
+++
|1.10 EUR|64491.90 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information
+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|1.10 EUR|64491.90 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction
++
|2019-12-18; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction
+++
|Name:|Börse XETRA|
+++
|MIC: |XETR |
+++
19.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Beethovenstraße 71
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag
End of News DGAP News Service
55847 19.12.2019
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 19, 2019 04:55 ET ( 09:55 GMT)
