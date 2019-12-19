DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG english

19.12.2019 - 10:55 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them19.12.2019 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Name and legal form:|Haron Holding AG|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Person closely associated with: |+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |Luca |+++|Last name(s): |Pesarini |+++|Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory || |body |+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|InCity Immobilien AG|++b) LEI++|529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE000A0HNF96|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s)|Volume(s) |+++|1.10 EUR|64491.90 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|1.10 EUR|64491.90 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2019-12-18; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction+++|Name:|Börse XETRA|+++|MIC: |XETR |+++19.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: InCity Immobilien AGBeethovenstraße 7160325 Frankfurt am MainGermanyInternet: www.incity.agEnd of News DGAP News Service55847 19.12.2019(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)