DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them03.01.2020 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |Victor W.|+++|Last name(s):|Balli |+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|+++b) Amendment++|Correction notification from Jan. 2, 2020: The purchase was ||made in 6 individual transactions (not 1 transaction) at ||different trading venues (not only XETR), see below and ||further today's corrections |++*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA|++b) LEI++|529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE0007074007|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|57.70 EUR|11078.40 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|57.70 EUR|11078.40 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2019-12-23; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction+++|Name:|Ubs Mtf|+++|MIC: |XUBS |+++03.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaAGrimsehlstraße 3137555 EinbeckGermanyInternet: www.kws.deEnd of News DGAP News Service56111 03.01.2020(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)