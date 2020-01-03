DAX ®13.226,29-1,19%TecDAX ®3.033,06-0,99%Dow Jones28.679,99-0,65%NASDAQ 1008.807,34-0,73%
DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.01.2020 / 15:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Victor W.|
+++
|Last name(s):|Balli |
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|
+++
b) Amendment

++
|Correction notification from Jan. 2, 2020: The purchase was |
|made in 6 individual transactions (not 1 transaction) at |
|different trading venues (not only XETR), see below and |
|further today's corrections |
++
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA|
++
b) LEI

++
|529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE0007074007|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|57.80 EUR|1734.00 EUR|
+++
|57.80 EUR|2369.80 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|57.80 EUR|4103.80 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2019-12-23; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

+++
|Name:|Cboe Europe - Bxe Order Books|
+++
|MIC: |BATE |
+++

03.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de

End of News DGAP News Service

56097 03.01.2020



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 09:36 ET ( 14:36 GMT)
