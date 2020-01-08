DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA english

08.01.2020 - 14:34 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them08.01.2020 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Title: |Dr. |+++|First name: |Felix |+++|Last name(s):|Büchting|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Position:|Member of the managing body|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA|++b) LEI++|529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE0007074007|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Buy, the purchase has been executed within the scope of the ||"Long Term Incentive" of the Executive Board's compensation. |++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|57.5680 EUR|48241.984 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|57.5680 EUR|48241.984 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2020-01-07; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction++|Outside a trading venue|++08.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaAGrimsehlstraße 3137555 EinbeckGermanyInternet: www.kws.deEnd of News DGAP News Service56153 08.01.2020(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 08, 2020ET (GMT)