DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.01.2020 / 14:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Title: |Dr. |
+++
|First name: |Hagen |
+++
|Last name(s):|Duenbostel|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Position:|Member of the managing body|
+++
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA|
++
b) LEI

++
|529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE0007074007|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Buy, the purchase has been executed within the scope of the |
|"Long Term Incentive" of the Executive Board's compensation. |
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|57.5680 EUR|238331.520 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|57.5680 EUR|238331.520 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2020-01-07; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

++
|Outside a trading venue|
++

08.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de

End of News DGAP News Service

56151 08.01.2020



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 08:39 ET ( 13:39 GMT)
