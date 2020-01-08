DAX ®13.259,63+0,25%TecDAX ®3.029,36-0,25%S&P FUTURE3.240,50+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.875,50+0,32%
DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.01.2020 / 14:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
|Title: |Dr. |
|First name: |Hagen |
|Last name(s):|Duenbostel|
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
|Position:|Member of the managing body|
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA|
b) LEI
|529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21|
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
|Type:|Share |
|ISIN:|DE0007074007|
b) Nature of the transaction
|Buy, the purchase has been executed within the scope of the |
|"Long Term Incentive" of the Executive Board's compensation. |
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|57.5680 EUR|238331.520 EUR|
d) Aggregated information
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|57.5680 EUR|238331.520 EUR |
e) Date of the transaction
|2020-01-07; UTC+1|
f) Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue|
08.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de
End of News DGAP News Service
56151 08.01.2020
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 08:39 ET ( 13:39 GMT)
