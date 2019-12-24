DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.227,20+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with
them
24.12.2019 / 10:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them*
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of
16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Anne K. Roby
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive VP
b) Initial Initial notification
Notification
Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a) Description of Ordinary Shares
the financial
instrument, International Securities Identification
type of Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
instrument
Identification German Securities Identification Number
code (_Wertpapierkennnummer, _WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the *Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares
transactions and disposal of
Ordinary Shares*
The exercise of 9,215 options over Ordinary
Shares (expiring on
28 February 2022) at an exercise price of
US$109.68 per share and the withholding of
6,813 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a
market price of US$213.35 to cover the
exercise price and tax withholdings,
resulting in 2,402 net shares that were
sold at a market price of US$212.17.
c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)
volume(s)
*Exercise*
US$109.68 9,215 stock options
*Disposal*
US$213.35 6,813 Ordinary Shares
*Disposal*
US$212.17 2,402 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated Price Aggregated volume
information
N/A N/A
e) Dates of the 20 DECEMBER 2019
transactions
f) Place of the New York Stock Exchange
transactions
g) Additional 6,813 Ordinary Shares were withheld by
Information Linde plc at a market price of US$213.35 to
cover the exercise price and tax
withholdings.
24.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com
End of News DGAP News Service
55989 24.12.2019
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 24, 2019 04:50 ET ( 09:50 GMT)
