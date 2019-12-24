DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

24.12.2019 - 10:50 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

10:49

04:50

09:50

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated withthem24.12.2019 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging ManagerialResponsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them*[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 ofRegulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]1 Details of the person discharging managerialresponsibilities/person closely associateda) Name Anne K. Roby2 Reason for the notificationa) Position/status Executive VPb) Initial Initial notificationNotificationAmendment3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance marketparticipant, auction platform, auctioneer or auctionmonitora) Name Linde public limited companyb) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF024 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactionshave been conducteda) Description of Ordinary Sharesthe financialinstrument, International Securities Identificationtype of Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82instrumentIdentification German Securities Identification Numbercode (_Wertpapierkennnummer, _WKN): A2D SYCTicker Symbol: LINb) Nature of the *Exercise of options over Ordinary Sharestransactions and disposal ofOrdinary Shares*The exercise of 9,215 options over OrdinaryShares (expiring on28 February 2022) at an exercise price ofUS$109.68 per share and the withholding of6,813 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at amarket price of US$213.35 to cover theexercise price and tax withholdings,resulting in 2,402 net shares that weresold at a market price of US$212.17.c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)volume(s)*Exercise*US$109.68 9,215 stock options*Disposal*US$213.35 6,813 Ordinary Shares*Disposal*US$212.17 2,402 Ordinary Sharesd) Aggregated Price Aggregated volumeinformationN/A N/Ae) Dates of the 20 DECEMBER 2019transactionsf) Place of the New York Stock Exchangetransactionsg) Additional 6,813 Ordinary Shares were withheld byInformation Linde plc at a market price of US$213.35 tocover the exercise price and taxwithholdings.24.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Linde plcThe Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley RoadGU2 7XY GuildfordUnited KingdomInternet: www.linde.comEnd of News DGAP News Service55989 24.12.2019(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)