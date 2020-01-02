DAX ®13.346,51+0,74%TecDAX ®3.050,81+1,19%S&P FUTURE3.248,70+0,54%Nasdaq 100 Future8.752,25+0,44%
DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.01.2020 / 11:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
|Title: | |
|First name: |Callum|
|Last name(s):|Laing |
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
|Position:|Member of the managing body|
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
|MBH Corporation Plc|
b) LEI
|213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43|
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
|Type:|Share |
|ISIN:|GB00BF1GH114|
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)|Volume(s) |
|0.64 EUR|75565.44 EUR|
d) Aggregated information
|Price |Aggregated volume|
|0.64 EUR|75565.44 EUR |
e) Date of the transaction
|2019-12-29; UTC+1|
f) Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue|
02.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
End of News DGAP News Service
56055 02.01.2020
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 02, 2020 05:39 ET ( 10:39 GMT)
