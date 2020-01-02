DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english

02.01.2020 - 17:56 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them02.01.2020 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |David |+++|Last name(s):|Hallam|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Position:|Non-Executive Director|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|MBH Corporation Plc|++b) LEI++|213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|GB00BF1GH114|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|MBH Directors fee. Accrual of 9,036 shares.|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s)|Volume(s)|+++|0.00 EUR|0.00 EUR |+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|0.00 EUR|0.00 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2019-12-18; UTC±0|++f) Place of the transaction+++|Name:|XETRA|+++|MIC: |XETR |+++02.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: MBH Corporation PlcStudio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, JohSW18 3SX LondonUnited KingdomInternet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/End of News DGAP News Service56073 02.01.2020(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 02, 2020ET (GMT)