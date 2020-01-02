DAX ®13.385,93+1,03%TecDAX ®3.063,44+1,61%Dow Jones28.731,29+0,68%NASDAQ 1008.816,88+0,96%
DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2020 / 17:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |David |
+++
|Last name(s):|Hallam|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Position:|Non-Executive Director|
+++
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|MBH Corporation Plc|
++
b) LEI

++
|213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|GB00BF1GH114|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|MBH Directors fee. Accrual of 9,036 shares.|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s)|Volume(s)|
+++
|0.00 EUR|0.00 EUR |
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|0.00 EUR|0.00 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2019-12-18; UTC±0|
++
f) Place of the transaction

+++
|Name:|XETRA|
+++
|MIC: |XETR |
+++

02.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/

End of News DGAP News Service

56073 02.01.2020



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2020 11:56 ET ( 16:56 GMT)
