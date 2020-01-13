DGAP-DD: NEXR Technologies SE english

13.01.2020 - 19:44 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them13.01.2020 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Name and legal form:|Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Person closely associated with: |+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |Rolf |+++|Last name(s): |Elgeti |+++|Position: |Member of the Board of Directors of NEXR || |Technologies SE |+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|NEXR Technologies SE|++b) LEI++|5299008Y94QHNMRK6U07|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE000A1K03W5|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s)|Volume(s) |+++|2.17 EUR|81882.78 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|2.17 EUR|81882.78 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2020-01-10; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction++|Outside a trading venue|++13.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: NEXR Technologies SEAroser Allee 6013407 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.nexr-technologies.comEnd of News DGAP News Service56223 13.01.2020(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)