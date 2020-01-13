DAX ®13.451,52-0,24%TecDAX ®3.093,77-0,37%Dow Jones28.883,94+0,21%NASDAQ 1009.060,34+1,05%
DGAP-DD: NEXR Technologies SE english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
13.01.2020 / 19:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
|Name and legal form:|Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA|
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with: |
|Title: | |
|First name: |Rolf |
|Last name(s): |Elgeti |
|Position: |Member of the Board of Directors of NEXR |
| |Technologies SE |
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
|NEXR Technologies SE|
b) LEI
|5299008Y94QHNMRK6U07|
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
|Type:|Share |
|ISIN:|DE000A1K03W5|
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)|Volume(s) |
|2.17 EUR|81882.78 EUR|
d) Aggregated information
|Price |Aggregated volume|
|2.17 EUR|81882.78 EUR |
e) Date of the transaction
|2020-01-10; UTC+1|
f) Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue|
13.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE
Aroser Allee 60
13407 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com
End of News DGAP News Service
56223 13.01.2020
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 13, 2020 13:44 ET ( 18:44 GMT)
