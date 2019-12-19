DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.334,44+0,34%NASDAQ 1008.624,68+0,51%
DGAP-DD: OSRAM Licht AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.12.2019 / 18:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Ulrike|
+++
|Last name(s):|Salb |
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+++
|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|
+++
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
++
|OSRAM Licht AG|
++
b) LEI
++
|549300SXOGQHLID37W55|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000LED4000|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction
++
|Disposal|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|44.0613 EUR|44986.59 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information
+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|44.0613 EUR|44986.59 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction
++
|2019-12-16; UTC+2|
++
f) Place of the transaction
++
|Outside a trading venue|
++
19.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Internet: www.osram-group.com
End of News DGAP News Service
55873 19.12.2019
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 19, 2019 12:47 ET ( 17:47 GMT)
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.