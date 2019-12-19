DGAP-DD: OSRAM Licht AG english

19.12.2019 - 18:47 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them19.12.2019 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |Ulrike|+++|Last name(s):|Salb |+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|OSRAM Licht AG|++b) LEI++|549300SXOGQHLID37W55|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE000LED4000|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Disposal|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|44.0613 EUR|44986.59 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|44.0613 EUR|44986.59 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2019-12-16; UTC+2|++f) Place of the transaction++|Outside a trading venue|++19.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: OSRAM Licht AGMarcel-Breuer-Straße 680807 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.osram-group.comEnd of News DGAP News Service55873 19.12.2019(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)