DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.12.2019 / 11:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Name and legal |Hallmann Holding International Investment |
|form: |GmbH |
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Person closely associated with: |
+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Klemens |
+++
|Last name(s): |Hallmann |
+++
|Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory |
| |body |
+++
b) Amendment

++
|Correction of number of shares acquired and of date of |
|transaction |
++
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|PANTAFLIX AG|
++
b) LEI

++
|529900HQULSBCELVUD31|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000A12UPJ7|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s)|Volume(s) |
+++
|1.66 EUR|36511.70 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|1.66 EUR|36511.70 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2019-12-27; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

+++
|Name:|XETRA|
+++
|MIC: |XETR |
+++

31.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com

End of News DGAP News Service

56023 31.12.2019



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 05:38 ET ( 10:38 GMT)
