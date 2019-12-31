DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.12.2019 / 11:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
|Name and legal |Hallmann Holding International Investment |
|form: |GmbH |
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with: |
|Title: | |
|First name: |Klemens |
|Last name(s): |Hallmann |
|Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory |
| |body |
b) Amendment
|Correction of number of shares acquired and of date of |
|transaction |
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
|PANTAFLIX AG|
b) LEI
|529900HQULSBCELVUD31|
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
|Type:|Share |
|ISIN:|DE000A12UPJ7|
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)|Volume(s) |
|1.66 EUR|36511.70 EUR|
d) Aggregated information
|Price |Aggregated volume|
|1.66 EUR|36511.70 EUR |
e) Date of the transaction
|2019-12-27; UTC+1|
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:|XETRA|
|MIC: |XETR |
31.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
End of News DGAP News Service
56023 31.12.2019
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2019 05:38 ET ( 10:38 GMT)
