DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them31.12.2019 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Name and legal |Hallmann Holding International Investment ||form: |GmbH |+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Person closely associated with: |+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |Klemens |+++|Last name(s): |Hallmann |+++|Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory || |body |+++b) Amendment++|Correction of number of shares acquired and of date of ||transaction |++*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|PANTAFLIX AG|++b) LEI++|529900HQULSBCELVUD31|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE000A12UPJ7|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s)|Volume(s) |+++|1.66 EUR|3965.74 EUR|+++|1.66 EUR|6860.78 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|1.66 EUR|10826.52 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2019-12-30; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction+++|Name:|XETRA|+++|MIC: |XETR |+++31.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: PANTAFLIX AGHolzstraße 3080469 MunichGermanyInternet: www.pantaflixgroup.comEnd of News DGAP News Service56039 31.12.2019(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)