DGAP-DD: PNE AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them23.12.2019 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Name and legal form:|Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Person closely associated with: |+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |Florian |+++|Last name(s): |Schuhbauer |+++|Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory || |body |+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|PNE AG|++b) LEI++|391200KEHI6OQSGGN373|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE000A0JBPG2|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|4.0400 EUR|327534.92 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|4.0400 EUR|327534.92 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2019-12-19; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction++|Outside a trading venue|++23.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: PNE AGPeter-Henlein-Straße 2-427472 CuxhavenGermanyInternet: http://www.pne-ag.comEnd of News DGAP News Service55967 23.12.2019(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)