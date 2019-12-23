DAX ®13.299,09-0,15%TecDAX ®3.060,54+0,32%S&P FUTURE3.228,90+0,10%Nasdaq 100 Future8.710,75+0,42%
DGAP-DD: PNE AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.12.2019 / 12:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+++
|Name and legal form:|Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+++
|Person closely associated with: |
+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Florian |
+++
|Last name(s): |Schuhbauer |
+++
|Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory |
| |body |
+++
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
++
|PNE AG|
++
b) LEI
++
|391200KEHI6OQSGGN373|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000A0JBPG2|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction
++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|4.0400 EUR|327534.92 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information
+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|4.0400 EUR|327534.92 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction
++
|2019-12-19; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction
++
|Outside a trading venue|
++
23.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
End of News DGAP News Service
55967 23.12.2019
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 06:13 ET ( 11:13 GMT)
