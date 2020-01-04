DAX ®13.219,14-1,25%TecDAX ®3.035,69-0,91%S&P FUTURE3.235,40-0,93%Nasdaq 100 Future8.844,50-0,53%
DGAP-DD: PUMA SE english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.01.2020 / 11:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Bjørn |
+++
|Last name(s):|Gulden|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+++
|Position:|Member of the managing body|
+++
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
++
|PUMA SE|
++
b) LEI
++
|529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE0006969603|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction
++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|67.55 EUR|31275.65 EUR |
+++
|67.60 EUR|60637.20 EUR |
+++
|67.65 EUR|102016.20 EUR|
+++
|67.70 EUR|101888.50 EUR|
+++
|67.75 EUR|205079.25 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information
+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|67.6888 EUR|500896.80 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction
++
|2020-01-03; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction
+++
|Name:|XETRA|
+++
|MIC: |XFRA |
+++
04.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com
End of News DGAP News Service
56121 04.01.2020
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 04, 2020 05:04 ET ( 10:04 GMT)
