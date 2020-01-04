DGAP-DD: PUMA SE english

04.01.2020 - 11:04 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them04.01.2020 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |Bjørn |+++|Last name(s):|Gulden|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Position:|Member of the managing body|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|PUMA SE|++b) LEI++|529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE0006969603|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|67.55 EUR|31275.65 EUR |+++|67.60 EUR|60637.20 EUR |+++|67.65 EUR|102016.20 EUR|+++|67.70 EUR|101888.50 EUR|+++|67.75 EUR|205079.25 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|67.6888 EUR|500896.80 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2020-01-03; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction+++|Name:|XETRA|+++|MIC: |XFRA |+++04.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: PUMA SEPUMA WAY 191074 HerzogenaurachGermanyInternet: www.puma.comEnd of News DGAP News Service56121 04.01.2020(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 04, 2020ET (GMT)