DGAP-DD: Rocket Internet SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2019

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: 
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Samwer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rocket Internet SE

b) LEI
3912003IMZTQTU1V0F73

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UKK6

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s): 21.909 EUR
Volume(s): 21909000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price: 21.909 EUR
Aggregated volume: 21909000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-12-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

30.12.2019

Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com