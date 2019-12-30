DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.462,14-0,64%NASDAQ 1008.709,73-0,70%
DGAP-DD: Rocket Internet SE english

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2019 / 23:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Oliver|
+++
|Last name(s):|Samwer|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Position:|Member of the managing body|
+++
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|Rocket Internet SE|
++
b) LEI

++
|3912003IMZTQTU1V0F73|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000A12UKK6|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Disposal|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|21.909 EUR|21909000.00 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|21.909 EUR|21909000.00 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2019-12-23; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

++
|Outside a trading venue|
++

30.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com

End of News DGAP News Service

56043 30.12.2019



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 17:42 ET ( 22:42 GMT)
