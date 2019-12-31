DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
DGAP-DD: Rocket Internet SE english
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.12.2019 / 09:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Oliver|
+++
|Last name(s):|Samwer|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+++
|Position:|Member of the managing body|
+++
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
++
|Rocket Internet SE|
++
b) LEI
++
|3912003IMZTQTU1V0F73|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000A12UKK6|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction
++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|21.50 EUR|52790197.00 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information
+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|21.50 EUR|52790197.00 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction
++
|2019-12-30; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction
++
|Outside a trading venue|
++
31.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rocket Internet SE
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.rocket-internet.com
End of News DGAP News Service
56045 31.12.2019
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2019 03:46 ET ( 08:46 GMT)
