DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them06.01.2020 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |Frederik|+++|Last name(s):|Kraus |+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Position:|Chief Technology Officer|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|Scout24 AG|++b) LEI++|5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE000A12DM80|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Exercise of option to sell virtual shares from the phantom ||share programme |++|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes |++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|56.99 EUR|284950.00 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|56.99 EUR|284950.00 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2020-01-02; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction++|Outside a trading venue|++06.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Scout24 AGBothestr. 11-1581675 MunichGermanyInternet: www.scout24.comEnd of News DGAP News Service56119 06.01.2020(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)