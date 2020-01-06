DAX ®13.011,85-1,57%TecDAX ®2.980,20-1,83%S&P FUTURE3.216,20-0,59%Nasdaq 100 Future8.810,00-0,90%
DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG english
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.01.2020 / 11:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Frederik|
+++
|Last name(s):|Kraus |
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+++
|Position:|Chief Technology Officer|
+++
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
++
|Scout24 AG|
++
b) LEI
++
|5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000A12DM80|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction
++
|Exercise of option to sell virtual shares from the phantom |
|share programme |
++
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes |
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|56.99 EUR|284950.00 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information
+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|56.99 EUR|284950.00 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction
++
|2020-01-02; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction
++
|Outside a trading venue|
++
06.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com
End of News DGAP News Service
56119 06.01.2020
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2020 05:45 ET ( 10:45 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|59,45
|-0,67%
|EUR
|-0,40
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|19.12.
|KEPLER CHEUVREUX
|Positiv
|16.12.
|BARCLAYS
|Neutral
|11.12.
|JPMORGAN
|Positiv
|Nachrichten
|11:45
|DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG deutsch SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. 59,45 -0,67%
|11:45
|DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG english SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. 59,45 -0,67%
|11:45
|DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG (deutsch) SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. 59,45 -0,67%
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Spannungen zwischen USA und Iran dürften Kurse weiter dämpfen
01:5206.01. 08:43
Aktie im Fokus: USA-Iran-Konflikt zieht Lufthansa nach unten
01:0603.01. 14:11
Analyser to go: Citigroup vermutet steigende Kalipreise und hebt K+S
01:4403.01. 12:36
Experten erwarten 2020 keine großen Sprünge beim Dax
01:5403.01. 12:36
Drohender Konflikt USA-Iran lässt Kurse bröckeln
01:4203.01. 11:31
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 3.01.2020
00:5903.01. 11:01
Drohender Konflikt zwischen USA und Iran dürfte Kurse belasten
01:5003.01. 08:56
Aktien im Fokus: Verlierer von 2019 stark gefragt
01:0602.01. 14:25
Taschen der Verbraucher dürften sich 2020 füllen
01:4002.01. 12:15
Analyser to go: Pareto Securities stärkt BayWa den Rücken
01:3202.01. 11:45
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?