DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG english

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.01.2020 / 11:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Frederik|
+++
|Last name(s):|Kraus |
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Position:|Chief Technology Officer|
+++
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|Scout24 AG|
++
b) LEI

++
|5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000A12DM80|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Exercise of option to sell virtual shares from the phantom |
|share programme |
++
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes |
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|56.99 EUR|284950.00 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|56.99 EUR|284950.00 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2020-01-02; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

++
|Outside a trading venue|
++

06.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

End of News DGAP News Service

56119 06.01.2020



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2020 05:45 ET ( 10:45 GMT)
