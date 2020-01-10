DAX ®13.483,31-0,09%TecDAX ®3.105,16+0,32%Dow Jones28.908,86-0,17%NASDAQ 1008.994,72+0,06%
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE english
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.01.2020 / 18:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+++
|Title: |Dr. |
+++
|First name: |Karl |
+++
|Last name(s):|Biesinger|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+++
|Position:|Member of the Board of Directors|
+++
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
++
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE|
++
b) LEI
++
|529900VKQHIQKPDF7811|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE0007203705|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction
++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|45.60 EUR|100000.80 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information
+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|45.60 EUR|100000.80 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction
++
|2020-01-07; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction
++
|Outside a trading venue|
++
10.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
End of News DGAP News Service
56203 10.01.2020
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 10, 2020 12:31 ET ( 17:31 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|47,10
|+0,32%
|EUR
|+0,15
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Börsenpunk: Die Favoriten für 2020 - auf diese Aktien müssen Sie setzen
08:5510.01. 18:16
Most Actives: Lufthansa, K+S, RWE
03:5310.01. 18:14
Dow erstmals über 29.000 Punkten
01:4010.01. 17:10
Aktie im Fokus: Starker Ausblick von Ryanair beflügelt Airline-Aktien
01:0410.01. 15:10
Die Zwermann-Analyse: Die Märkte des Jahres 2020
14:5710.01. 15:09
RWE vor Milliardenentschädigung im Kohleausstieg
01:1810.01. 13:27
DAX auf Rekordjagd?
07:2710.01. 13:26
Analyser to go: SocGen erwartet höhere Profitabilität bei Dürr
01:4010.01. 12:50
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 10.01.2020
01:0510.01. 12:17
Frische Kaufsignale bei Best Buy - HeavytraderZ
05:3310.01. 12:16
Dax in Wartestellung vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht - RWE obenauf
01:3010.01. 11:10
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?