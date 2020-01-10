DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE english

10.01.2020 - 18:31 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them10.01.2020 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Title: |Dr. |+++|First name: |Karl |+++|Last name(s):|Biesinger|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Position:|Member of the Board of Directors|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE|++b) LEI++|529900VKQHIQKPDF7811|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE0007203705|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|45.60 EUR|100000.80 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|45.60 EUR|100000.80 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2020-01-07; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction++|Outside a trading venue|++10.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SEDossenheimer Landstraße 10069121 HeidelbergGermanyInternet: www.snpgroup.comEnd of News DGAP News Service56203 10.01.2020(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)