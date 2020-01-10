DAX ®13.483,31-0,09%TecDAX ®3.105,16+0,32%Dow Jones28.910,04-0,16%NASDAQ 1008.994,82+0,06%
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.01.2020 / 18:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Name and legal form:|SN Assets GmbH|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Person closely associated with: |
+++
|Title: |Dr. |
+++
|First name: |Andreas |
+++
|Last name(s):|Schneider-Neureither |
+++
|Position: |Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing |
| |Director (CEO) |
+++
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE|
++
b) LEI

++
|529900VKQHIQKPDF7811|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE0007203705|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Disposal|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|45.60 EUR|500460.00 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|45.60 EUR|500460.00 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2020-01-07; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

++
|Outside a trading venue|
++

10.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com

End of News DGAP News Service

56201 10.01.2020



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 12:31 ET ( 17:31 GMT)
18:31 DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (deutsch)
