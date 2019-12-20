DAX ®13.307,81+0,73%TecDAX ®3.050,67+0,14%Dow Jones28.505,56+0,45%NASDAQ 1008.674,27+0,38%

DGAP-DD: Sparta AG english

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.12.2019 / 16:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Name and legal form:|Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Person closely associated with: |
+++
|Title: | |
+++
|First name: |Wilhelm K. T. |
+++
|Last name(s): |Zours |
+++
|Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory |
| |body |
+++
b) Initial notification

*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|Sparta AG|
++
b) LEI

++
|529900ENOE342DU53X12|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt |
| |instrument |
+++
|ISIN:|DE000A2YN6J6 |
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s)|Volume(s) |
+++
|0.30 EUR|626.40 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|0.30 EUR|626.40 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2019-12-20; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

++
|Outside a trading venue|
++

20.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sparta AG
Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 1
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.sparta.de

End of News DGAP News Service

55949 20.12.2019



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 10:47 ET ( 15:47 GMT)
