DGAP-DD: Sparta AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them20.12.2019 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Name and legal form:|Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Person closely associated with: |+++|Title: | |+++|First name: |Wilhelm K. T. |+++|Last name(s): |Zours |+++|Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory || |body |+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|Sparta AG|++b) LEI++|529900ENOE342DU53X12|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt || |instrument |+++|ISIN:|DE000A2YN6J6 |+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s)|Volume(s) |+++|0.30 EUR|626.40 EUR|+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|0.30 EUR|626.40 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2019-12-20; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction++|Outside a trading venue|++20.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Sparta AGZiegelhäuser Landstraße 169120 HeidelbergGermanyInternet: www.sparta.deEnd of News DGAP News Service55949 20.12.2019(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 20, 2019ET (GMT)