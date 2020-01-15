DAX ®13.432,30-0,18%TecDAX ®3.103,57+0,15%Dow Jones29.104,55+0,57%NASDAQ 1009.059,53+0,29%
DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english

15.01.2020 / 18:15



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.01.2020 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*

a) Name

+++
|Name and legal form:|KF030332 GmbH|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*

a) Position / status

+++
|Person closely associated with: |
+++
|Title: |Dr. |
+++
|First name: |Cornelius |
+++
|Last name(s): |Patt |
+++
|Position: |Member of the managing body|
+++
b) Amendment

++
|Correction of the notification published on January 13, 2020, |
|6.44 p.m. CET: Addition of further partial executions from |
|January 10, 2020 |
++
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*

a) Name

++
|zooplus AG|
++
b) LEI

++
|549300VB13ZT2X88PU78|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE0005111702|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction

++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|78.90 EUR|31560.00 EUR|
+++
|78.50 EUR|31400.00 EUR|
+++
|78.50 EUR|27318.00 EUR|
+++
|79.00 EUR|31600.00 EUR|
+++
|79.00 EUR|31600.00 EUR|
+++
|79.00 EUR|15800.00 EUR|
+++
d) Aggregated information

+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|78.81 EUR|169278.00 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction

++
|2020-01-10; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction

+++
|Name:|XETRA|
+++
|MIC: |XETR |
+++

15.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

End of News DGAP News Service

56239 15.01.2020



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2020 12:15 ET ( 17:15 GMT)
