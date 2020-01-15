DAX ®13.432,30-0,18%TecDAX ®3.103,57+0,15%Dow Jones29.104,77+0,57%NASDAQ 1009.059,71+0,29%
DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.01.2020 / 18:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+++
|Name and legal form:|KF030332 GmbH|
+++
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+++
|Person closely associated with: |
+++
|Title: |Dr. |
+++
|First name: |Cornelius |
+++
|Last name(s): |Patt |
+++
|Position: |Member of the managing body|
+++
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
++
|zooplus AG|
++
b) LEI
++
|549300VB13ZT2X88PU78|
++
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+++
|Type:|Share |
+++
|ISIN:|DE0005111702|
+++
b) Nature of the transaction
++
|Acquisition|
++
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+++
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+++
|80.10 EUR|24030.00 EUR|
+++
|80.10 EUR|32040.00 EUR|
+++
|80.20 EUR|4170.40 EUR |
+++
d) Aggregated information
+++
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+++
|80.11 EUR|60240.40 EUR |
+++
e) Date of the transaction
++
|2020-01-13; UTC+1|
++
f) Place of the transaction
+++
|Name:|XETRA|
+++
|MIC: |XETR |
+++
15.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de
End of News DGAP News Service
56241 15.01.2020
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 15, 2020 12:16 ET ( 17:16 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|79,80
|-0,50%
|EUR
|-0,40
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|14.01.
|HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER
|Negativ
|13.01.
|BAADER BANK
|Positiv
|04.12.
|HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER
|Negativ
|Nachrichten
|18:16
|DGAP-DD: zooplus AG deutsch ZOOPLUS AG 79,80 -0,50%
|18:16
|DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english ZOOPLUS AG 79,80 -0,50%
|18:16
|DGAP-DD: zooplus AG (deutsch) ZOOPLUS AG 79,80 -0,50%
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Abwarten vor Besiegelung des ersten US-chinesischen Handelsabkommens
01:3515.01. 17:01
Lufthansa - Die Probleme häufen sich: Mitarbeiter packen aus
10:3315.01. 16:34
Most Actives: Daimler, AgraFlora Organics und CropEnergies
04:3615.01. 16:31
Dax setzt zum Sprung an
14:3515.01. 16:03
Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei - Deutsche Wirtschaft wächst weniger
01:3315.01. 15:25
Analyser to go: Doppel-Abstufung für Fraport nach Verkehrszahlen
01:3815.01. 14:55
Handelsstreit macht den Dax müde - Deutsche Wirtschaft schwächelt
01:4615.01. 14:25
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 15.01.2020
01:0515.01. 12:45
HeavytraderZ: Turnaround-Kandidat Deutsche Bank - das ist jetzt das kurszfristige Ziel
05:4315.01. 12:15
Aktie im Fokus: Nordex steigert 2019 Auftragseingang kräftig
01:0615.01. 11:46
Evotec, MorphoSys, Canopy Growth - das rät aktuell Marion Schlegel
06:4415.01. 11:45
Warten auf den Phase 1-Deal - DAX-Check
02:5015.01. 10:41
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?