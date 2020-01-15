DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english

15.01.2020 - 18:16 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

18:16

12:16

17:16

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them15.01.2020 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated*a) Name+++|Name and legal form:|KF030332 GmbH|+++*2. Reason for the notification*a) Position / status+++|Person closely associated with: |+++|Title: |Dr. |+++|First name: |Cornelius |+++|Last name(s): |Patt |+++|Position: |Member of the managing body|+++b) Initial notification*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor*a) Name++|zooplus AG|++b) LEI++|549300VB13ZT2X88PU78|++*4. Details of the transaction(s)*a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification code+++|Type:|Share |+++|ISIN:|DE0005111702|+++b) Nature of the transaction++|Acquisition|++c) Price(s) and volume(s)+++|Price(s) |Volume(s) |+++|80.10 EUR|24030.00 EUR|+++|80.10 EUR|32040.00 EUR|+++|80.20 EUR|4170.40 EUR |+++d) Aggregated information+++|Price |Aggregated volume|+++|80.11 EUR|60240.40 EUR |+++e) Date of the transaction++|2020-01-13; UTC+1|++f) Place of the transaction+++|Name:|XETRA|+++|MIC: |XETR |+++15.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: zooplus AGSonnenstraße 1580331 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.zooplus.deEnd of News DGAP News Service56241 15.01.2020(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)