DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 31/12/2019, 11:00 CET/CEST - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min.


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Correction of a release from 31/12/2019, 11:00 CET/CEST - Fresenius SE & Co.
KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities
Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020-01-02 / 11:38
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Correction of a publication dated 31.12.2019*

*1. Details of issuer*
++
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA |
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1|
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. |
|Germany |
++
*2. Type of capital measure*
+-+++
| |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of |
| | |effect |
+-+++
|X|*Conditional capital increase*|31.12.2019 |
| |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | |
+-+++
| |*Other capital measure* (Sec. | |
| |41 para. 1 WpHG) | |
+-+++
*3. New total number of voting rights:*
++
|557379979|
++

2020-01-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

End of News DGAP News Service

945903 2020-01-02



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2020 05:38 ET ( 10:38 GMT)
