DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 31/12/2019, 11:00 CET/CEST - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaACorrection of a release from 31/12/2019,CET/CEST - Fresenius SE & Co.KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German SecuritiesTrading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution2020-01-02 /Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQSGroup AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Correction of a publication dated 31.12.2019**1. Details of issuer*++|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ||Else-Kröner-Straße 1||61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. ||Germany |++*2. Type of capital measure*+-+++| |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of || | |effect |+-+++|X|*Conditional capital increase*|31.12.2019 || |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | |+-+++| |*Other capital measure* (Sec. | || |41 para. 1 WpHG) | |+-+++*3. New total number of voting rights:*++|557379979|++2020-01-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaAElse-Kröner-Straße 161352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.GermanyInternet: www.fresenius.comEnd of News DGAP News Service945903 2020-01-02(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 02, 2020ET (GMT)