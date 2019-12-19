DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.334,38+0,34%NASDAQ 1008.624,58+0,51%
DGAP-NVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Total
Voting Rights Announcement
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2019-12-19 / 18:30
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Publication of total number of voting rights*

*1. Details of issuer*
++
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc. |
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way|
|E1W 1AA London |
|United Kingdom |
++
*2. Type of capital measure*
+-+++
| |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of |
| | |effect |
+-+++
| |*Conditional capital increase* | |
| |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | |
+-+++
|X|*Other capital measure* (Sec. 41 |19 Dec 2019 |
| |para. 1 WpHG) | |
+-+++
*3. New total number of voting rights:*
++
|69305392|
++

2019-12-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

End of News DGAP News Service

940973 2019-12-19



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 12:30 ET ( 17:30 GMT)
DIALOG SEMICOND. LS-,10
DIALOG SEMICOND. LS-,10 - Performance (3 Monate) 46,26 +0,22%
EUR +0,10
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
11.12. CREDIT SUISSE Positiv
10.12. DEUTSCHE BANK Neutral
22.11. JPMORGAN Neutral
18:30 DGAP-NVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
18:30 PRESS RELEASE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement related to the third and final settlement of the first tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyba
18:30 DGAP-NVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution DIALOG SEMICOND. LS-,10 46,26 +0,22%

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
