DGAP-NVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.12.2019 - 18:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

18:30

12:30

17:30

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / TotalVoting Rights AnnouncementDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-19 /Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQSGroup AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Publication of total number of voting rights**1. Details of issuer*++|Dialog Semiconductor Plc. ||Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way||E1W 1AA London ||United Kingdom |++*2. Type of capital measure*+-+++| |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of || | |effect |+-+++| |*Conditional capital increase* | || |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | |+-+++|X|*Other capital measure* (Sec. 41 |19 Dec 2019 || |para. 1 WpHG) | |+-+++*3. New total number of voting rights:*++|69305392|++2019-12-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's WayE1W 1AA LondonUnited KingdomInternet: www.dialog-semiconductor.comEnd of News DGAP News Service940973 2019-12-19(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)