DGAP-NVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Total
Voting Rights Announcement
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2019-12-19 / 18:30
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication of total number of voting rights*
*1. Details of issuer*
++
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc. |
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way|
|E1W 1AA London |
|United Kingdom |
++
*2. Type of capital measure*
+-+++
| |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of |
| | |effect |
+-+++
| |*Conditional capital increase* | |
| |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | |
+-+++
|X|*Other capital measure* (Sec. 41 |19 Dec 2019 |
| |para. 1 WpHG) | |
+-+++
*3. New total number of voting rights:*
++
|69305392|
++
2019-12-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
End of News DGAP News Service
940973 2019-12-19
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 19, 2019 12:30 ET ( 17:30 GMT)
