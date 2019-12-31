DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.538,44+0,27%NASDAQ 1008.733,07+0,27%
DGAP-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total
Voting Rights Announcement
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2019-12-31 / 22:26
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication of total number of voting rights*
*1. Details of issuer*
++
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated|
|5995 Mayfair Road |
|44720 North Canton, OH |
|United States |
++
*2. Type of capital measure*
+-+++
| |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of |
| | |effect |
+-+++
|X|*Conditional capital increase*|12/31/2019 |
| |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | |
+-+++
| |*Other capital measure* (Sec. | |
| |41 para. 1 WpHG) | |
+-+++
*3. New total number of voting rights:*
++
|92,205,669|
++
2019-12-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com
End of News DGAP News Service
945701 2019-12-31
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2019 16:27 ET ( 21:27 GMT)
