DGAP-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.12.2019 - 22:27 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / TotalVoting Rights AnnouncementDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-31 /Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQSGroup AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Publication of total number of voting rights**1. Details of issuer*++|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated||5995 Mayfair Road ||44720 North Canton, OH ||United States |++*2. Type of capital measure*+-+++| |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of || | |effect |+-+++|X|*Conditional capital increase*|12/31/2019 || |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | |+-+++| |*Other capital measure* (Sec. | || |41 para. 1 WpHG) | |+-+++*3. New total number of voting rights:*++|92,205,669|++2019-12-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated5995 Mayfair Road44720 North Canton, OHUnited StatesInternet: www.dieboldnixdorf.comEnd of News DGAP News Service945701 2019-12-31(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)