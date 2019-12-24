DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.227,20+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Release according -3-

DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Release according -3-

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 9 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DJ DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ADO Properties S.A.
ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019-12-24 / 10:55
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings*

++
| *Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in |
| major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal |
|regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for|
| issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' |
| and 'the Transparency Regulation')* |
++
++++++++
|*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the |
|relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i |
++++++++
| |
++++++++
|*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of |
|existing shares to which voting rights are |
|attached*ii*:* |
| |
|ADO Properties S.A. |
++++++++
|LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69 |
++++++++
|*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the |
|appropriate box or boxes): |
| |
|X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights |
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments |
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights |
|Other (please specify)iii: |
++++++++
|*3. Details of person subject to the notification |
|obligation*iv*:* |
++++++++
|Name: |City and country of registered office |
|The Goldman Sachs |(if applicable): Corporation Trust |
|Group, Inc. |Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington |
| |DE 19801, USA |
++++++++
| | |
++++++++
|*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from |
|3.)v: Goldman Sachs International |
++++++++
|*5. Date on which the threshold was |18/12/2019 |
|crossed or reached*vi*:* | |
++++++++
|*6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the |
|notification obligation:* |
++++++++
| | % of voting rights | % of | Total of both |Total |
| | attached to shares |voting | in % (7.A + |number |
| | (total of 7.A) |rights | 7.B) |of |
| | |through| |voting |
| | |financi| |rights |
| | | al | |of |
| | |instrum| |issuerv|
| | | ents | |ii |
| | |(total | | |
| | | of | | |
| | |7.B.1 +| | |
| | |7.B.2) | | |
++++++++
|Resulting| 4.67% | 1.91% | 6.58% |44,194,|
|situation| | | | 607 |
|on the | | | | |
|date on | | | | |
|which | | | | |
|threshold| | | | |
|was | | | | |
|crossed | | | | |
|or | | | | |
|reached | | | | |
++++++++
|Position | 6.06% | 0.20% | 6.26% | |
|of | | | | |
|previous | | | | |
|notificat| | | | |
|ion (if | | | | |
|applicabl| | | | |
|e) | | | | |
++++++++
++++++++++++++++++++
|*7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the |
|threshold was crossed or reached*viii*:* |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*A: Voting rights attached to shares* |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*Class/type |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* |
|of* | | |
|*shares* | | |
|ISIN code | | |
|(if | | |
|possible) | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* |*Indirect* | | |
| | (Art 8 of the | (Art 9 of the | (Art 8 of |(Art 9 of the | | |
| | Transparency Law) | Transparency Law) | the |Transparency | | |
| | | | Transparency |Law) | | |
| | | | Law) | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| LU1250154413 | | 2,064,438 | |4.67% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*SUBTOTAL A | 2,064,438 | 4.67% |
|(Direct & | | |
|Indirect)* | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the |
|Transparency Law* |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Number of voting |*% of |
|financial |*date*x |*Conversion |rights that may be |voting |
|instrument* | |Period*xi |acquired if the |rights* |
| | | |instrument is | |
| | | |exercised/ | |
| | | |converted.* | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| Securities | Open | | 804,826 |1.82% |
| Lending | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 04:55 ET ( 09:55 GMT)

DJ DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Release according -2-


++++++++++++++++++++
| | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* | 804,826 |1.82% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to |
|Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law* |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Physical or |*Number of |*% of |
|financia |*date*x |*Conversion |cash |voting |voting |
|l | |Period*xi |settlement*xii |rights * |rights* |
|instrume | | | | | |
|nt* | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| CFD | 13/12/2029 | | Cash | 19,626 |0.04% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| CFD | 03/11/2022 | | Cash | 5,768 |0.01% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| CFD | 24/09/2029 | | Cash | 3,928 |0.01% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| CFD | 06/07/2022 | | Cash | 3,022 |0.01% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| CFD | 27/02/2023 | | Cash | 1,909 |0.004% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| Swap | 27/02/2023 | | Cash | 1,775 |0.004% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| CFD | 27/02/2023 | | Cash | 1,162 |0.003% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| CFD | 20/12/2029 | | Cash | 724 |0.002% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| Swap | 30/09/2020 | | Cash | 700 |0.002% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| CFD | 10/12/2025 | | Cash | 337 |0.001% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| CFD | 20/12/2029 | | Cash | 300 |0.001% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| Swap | 16/04/2020 | | Cash | 281 |0.001% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| CFD | 28/03/2029 | | Cash | 203 |0.0005% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| CFD | 28/11/2029 | | Cash | 102 |0.0002% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| |*SUBTOTAL B.2* | 39,837 |0.09% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the | |
|notification obligation:* | |
|(please tick the applicable box) | |
| | |
|*Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by | |
|any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other | |
|undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the | |
|(underlying) issuer.*xiii | |
| | |
|*X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting | |
|rights and/or the* | |
|*financial instruments are effectively held starting with the | |
|ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity*xiv *(please | |
|provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex | |
|structure):* | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*N *| *Name*xv | *% of voting | *% of voting | *Total | *Directly | |
| | | rights held by | rights through | of | controlled | |
| | | ultimate | financial | both* | by (use | |
| | | controlling | instruments held | | number(s) | |
| | | person or | by ultimate | | from 1st | |
| | | entity or held | controlling | | column)* | |
| | | directly by | person or entity | | | |
| | | any subsidiary | or held directly | | | |
| | | if it equals | by any | | | |
| | | or is higher | subsidiary if it | | | |
| | | than the | equals or is | | | |
| | | notifiable | higher than the | | | |
| | | threshold* | notifiable | | | |
| | | | threshold* | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*1* |The Goldman Sachs | | | | | |
| |Group, Inc. | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*2* |Goldman Sachs | | | | *1* | |
| |(UK) L.L.C. | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*3* |Goldman Sachs | | | | *2* | |
| |Group UK Limited | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*4* |Goldman Sachs | | | 5.66% | *3* | |
| |International | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*1* |The Goldman Sachs | | | | | |
| |Group, Inc. | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*2* |GSAM Holdings LLC | | | | *1* | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*3* |Goldman Sachs | | | | *2* | |
| |Asset Management, | | | | | |
| |L.P. | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*1* |The Goldman Sachs | | | | | |
| |Group, Inc. | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*2* |Goldman Sachs & | | | | *1* | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 04:55 ET ( 09:55 GMT)


| |Co. LLC | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|9. In case of proxy voting: | |
|_The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting | |
|rights as of ._ | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*10. Additional information*xvi*: *Please note, total amount of | |
|voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there | |
|is a possibility of a rounding error. | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | |
++++++++++++++++++++
+++++
|Done at|London|On|20/12/2019|
+++++

2019-12-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties

End of News DGAP News Service

943097 2019-12-24



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 04:55 ET ( 09:55 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV
ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV - Performance (3 Monate) 31,82 +1,02%
EUR +0,32
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
18.12. HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER Neutral
17.12. JEFFERIES Neutral
17.12. UBS Positiv
Nachrichten
10:55 DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch) ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV 31,82 +1,02%
10:55 DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Release according -2- ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV 31,82 +1,02%
10:55 DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Release according -3- ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV 31,82 +1,02%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
11:27 pressrelations.de/GSB Gold Standard Banking - Wohltätigkeit mit Weltfußballern
11:24 Form 8.3 - Link Fund Solutions Ltd: REDDE PLC LS -,001 1,24 -1,44%
11:00 Wirtschaftsweiser Schmidt fordert Abschaffung der Pendlerpauschale
10:58 EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / ASX Trading Halt EUROPEAN LITHIUM LTD 0,048 -0,833%
10:55 DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung -3- ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV 31,82 +1,02%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:10 Aktien Europa: Ruhige Börsen an Heiligabend FRA40 6.030,78 +0,17%
10:55 DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch) ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV 31,82 +1,02%
10:45 Klimaforscher Rockström: Atomkraft nicht durch Kohle und Gas ersetzen
10:43 Devisen: Eurokurs etwas gefallen EUR/USD 1,1072 -0,1704%
10:05 Tresor statt Bankkonto: Ausweichstrategien im Zinstief

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
23.12. Bayer: Darum springt die Aktie heute auf Jahreshoch BAYER 73,60 +2,94%
22.12. Wochenausblick: Neues DAX-Jahreshoch über Weihnachten? DAX ® 13.300,98 -0,13%
23.12. Boeing nach 737-Max-Debakel: Chef weg BOEING 303,45 +1,79%
23.12. Lufthansa: Drohende Streiks vertreiben Anleger LUFTHANSA 16,46 -1,29%
23.12. 6 Themen, die am Montag für Anleger wichtig sind
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:10 Aktien Europa: Ruhige Börsen an Heiligabend FRA40 6.030,78 +0,17%
10:55 DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch) ADO PROPERTIES S.A. NPV 31,82 +1,02%
10:45 Klimaforscher Rockström: Atomkraft nicht durch Kohle und Gas ersetzen
10:43 Devisen: Eurokurs etwas gefallen EUR/USD 1,1072 -0,1700%
10:05 Tresor statt Bankkonto: Ausweichstrategien im Zinstief
Marktberichte
11:10 Aktien Europa: Ruhige Börsen an Heiligabend FRA40 6.030,78 +0,17%
10:43 Devisen: Eurokurs etwas gefallen EUR/USD 1,1072 -0,1700%
10:01 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen treten in verkürzter Sitzung auf der Stelle BMW ST 73,54 -0,82%
08:48 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Ruhiger Handel vor Weihnachten
23.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 13.289 Pkt - BMW unter Druck BMW ST 73,54 -0,82%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück. Ist dieser Schritt richtig, um das Vertrauen in das Unternehmen zurückzugewinnen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen