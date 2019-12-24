DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Release according -3

24.12.2019 - 10:55 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 9 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DJ DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ADO Properties S.A.ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution2019-12-24 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS GroupAG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings*++| *Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in || major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal ||regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for|| issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' || and 'the Transparency Regulation')* |++++++++++|*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the ||relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i |++++++++| |++++++++|*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of ||existing shares to which voting rights are ||attached*ii*:* || ||ADO Properties S.A. |++++++++|LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69 |++++++++|*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the ||appropriate box or boxes): || ||X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ||An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ||An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ||Other (please specify)iii: |++++++++|*3. Details of person subject to the notification ||obligation*iv*:* |++++++++|Name: |City and country of registered office ||The Goldman Sachs |(if applicable): Corporation Trust ||Group, Inc. |Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington || |DE 19801, USA |++++++++| | |++++++++|*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from ||3.)v: Goldman Sachs International |++++++++|*5. Date on which the threshold was |18/12/2019 ||crossed or reached*vi*:* | |++++++++|*6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the ||notification obligation:* |++++++++| | % of voting rights | % of | Total of both |Total || | attached to shares |voting | in % (7.A + |number || | (total of 7.A) |rights | 7.B) |of || | |through| |voting || | |financi| |rights || | | al | |of || | |instrum| |issuerv|| | | ents | |ii || | |(total | | || | | of | | || | |7.B.1 +| | || | |7.B.2) | | |++++++++|Resulting| 4.67% | 1.91% | 6.58% |44,194,||situation| | | | 607 ||on the | | | | ||date on | | | | ||which | | | | ||threshold| | | | ||was | | | | ||crossed | | | | ||or | | | | ||reached | | | | |++++++++|Position | 6.06% | 0.20% | 6.26% | ||of | | | | ||previous | | | | ||notificat| | | | ||ion (if | | | | ||applicabl| | | | ||e) | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++++++++++|*7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the ||threshold was crossed or reached*viii*:* |++++++++++++++++++++|*A: Voting rights attached to shares* |++++++++++++++++++++|*Class/type |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* ||of* | | ||*shares* | | ||ISIN code | | ||(if | | ||possible) | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* |*Indirect* | | || | (Art 8 of the | (Art 9 of the | (Art 8 of |(Art 9 of the | | || | Transparency Law) | Transparency Law) | the |Transparency | | || | | | Transparency |Law) | | || | | | Law) | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| LU1250154413 | | 2,064,438 | |4.67% |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*SUBTOTAL A | 2,064,438 | 4.67% ||(Direct & | | ||Indirect)* | | |++++++++++++++++++++| |++++++++++++++++++++|*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the ||Transparency Law* |++++++++++++++++++++|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Number of voting |*% of ||financial |*date*x |*Conversion |rights that may be |voting ||instrument* | |Period*xi |acquired if the |rights* || | | |instrument is | || | | |exercised/ | || | | |converted.* | |++++++++++++++++++++| Securities | Open | | 804,826 |1.82% || Lending | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)DJ DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Release according -2-++++++++++++++++++++| | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* | 804,826 |1.82% |++++++++++++++++++++| |++++++++++++++++++++|*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to ||Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law* |++++++++++++++++++++|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Physical or |*Number of |*% of ||financia |*date*x |*Conversion |cash |voting |voting ||l | |Period*xi |settlement*xii |rights * |rights* ||instrume | | | | | ||nt* | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| CFD | 13/12/2029 | | Cash | 19,626 |0.04% |++++++++++++++++++++| CFD | 03/11/2022 | | Cash | 5,768 |0.01% |++++++++++++++++++++| CFD | 24/09/2029 | | Cash | 3,928 |0.01% |++++++++++++++++++++| CFD | 06/07/2022 | | Cash | 3,022 |0.01% |++++++++++++++++++++| CFD | 27/02/2023 | | Cash | 1,909 |0.004% |++++++++++++++++++++| Swap | 27/02/2023 | | Cash | 1,775 |0.004% |++++++++++++++++++++| CFD | 27/02/2023 | | Cash | 1,162 |0.003% |++++++++++++++++++++| CFD | 20/12/2029 | | Cash | 724 |0.002% |++++++++++++++++++++| Swap | 30/09/2020 | | Cash | 700 |0.002% |++++++++++++++++++++| CFD | 10/12/2025 | | Cash | 337 |0.001% |++++++++++++++++++++| CFD | 20/12/2029 | | Cash | 300 |0.001% |++++++++++++++++++++| Swap | 16/04/2020 | | Cash | 281 |0.001% |++++++++++++++++++++| CFD | 28/03/2029 | | Cash | 203 |0.0005% |++++++++++++++++++++| CFD | 28/11/2029 | | Cash | 102 |0.0002% |++++++++++++++++++++| |*SUBTOTAL B.2* | 39,837 |0.09% |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the | ||notification obligation:* | ||(please tick the applicable box) | || | ||*Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by | ||any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other | ||undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the | ||(underlying) issuer.*xiii | || | ||*X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting | ||rights and/or the* | ||*financial instruments are effectively held starting with the | ||ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity*xiv *(please | ||provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex | ||structure):* | |++++++++++++++++++++|*N *| *Name*xv | *% of voting | *% of voting | *Total | *Directly | || | | rights held by | rights through | of | controlled | || | | ultimate | financial | both* | by (use | || | | controlling | instruments held | | number(s) | || | | person or | by ultimate | | from 1st | || | | entity or held | controlling | | column)* | || | | directly by | person or entity | | | || | | any subsidiary | or held directly | | | || | | if it equals | by any | | | || | | or is higher | subsidiary if it | | | || | | than the | equals or is | | | || | | notifiable | higher than the | | | || | | threshold* | notifiable | | | || | | | threshold* | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*1* |The Goldman Sachs | | | | | || |Group, Inc. | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*2* |Goldman Sachs | | | | *1* | || |(UK) L.L.C. | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*3* |Goldman Sachs | | | | *2* | || |Group UK Limited | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*4* |Goldman Sachs | | | 5.66% | *3* | || |International | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*1* |The Goldman Sachs | | | | | || |Group, Inc. | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*2* |GSAM Holdings LLC | | | | *1* | |++++++++++++++++++++|*3* |Goldman Sachs | | | | *2* | || |Asset Management, | | | | | || |L.P. | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*1* |The Goldman Sachs | | | | | || |Group, Inc. | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*2* |Goldman Sachs & | | | | *1* | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)| |Co. LLC | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | |++++++++++++++++++++|9. In case of proxy voting: | ||_The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting | ||rights as of ._ | |++++++++++++++++++++| | |++++++++++++++++++++|*10. Additional information*xvi*: *Please note, total amount of | ||voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there | ||is a possibility of a rounding error. | |++++++++++++++++++++| | |+++++++++++++++++++++++++|Done at|London|On|20/12/2019|+++++2019-12-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: ADO Properties S.A.1B Heienhaff1736 SenningerbergLuxemburgInternet: www.ado.propertiesEnd of News DGAP News Service943097 2019-12-24(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)