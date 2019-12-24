DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung -2

24.12.2019 - 10:55 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

10:55

04:55

09:55

04:55

09:55

DJ DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten VerbreitungDGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel dereuropaweiten Verbreitung2019-12-24 /Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQSGroup AG.Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.*ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings*++| *Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in || major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal ||regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for|| issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' || and 'the Transparency Regulation')* |++++++++++|*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the ||relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i |++++++++| |++++++++|*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of ||existing shares to which voting rights are ||attached*ii*:* || ||ADO Properties S.A. |++++++++|LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69 |++++++++|*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the ||appropriate box or boxes): || ||X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ||An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ||An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ||Other (please specify)iii: |++++++++|*3. Details of person subject to the notification ||obligation*iv*:* |++++++++|Name: |City and country of registered office ||The Goldman Sachs |(if applicable): Corporation Trust ||Group, Inc. |Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington || |DE 19801, USA |++++++++| | |++++++++|*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from ||3.)v: Goldman Sachs International |++++++++|*5. Date on which the threshold was |18/12/2019 ||crossed or reached*vi*:* | |++++++++|*6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the ||notification obligation:* |++++++++| | % of voting rights | % of | Total of both |Total || | attached to shares |voting | in % (7.A + |number || | (total of 7.A) |rights | 7.B) |of || | |through| |voting || | |financi| |rights || | | al | |of || | |instrum| |issuerv|| | | ents | |ii || | |(total | | || | | of | | || | |7.B.1 +| | || | |7.B.2) | | |++++++++|Resulting| 4.67% | 1.91% | 6.58% |44,194,||situation| | | | 607 ||on the | | | | ||date on | | | | ||which | | | | ||threshold| | | | ||was | | | | ||crossed | | | | ||or | | | | ||reached | | | | |++++++++|Position | 6.06% | 0.20% | 6.26% | ||of | | | | ||previous | | | | ||notificat| | | | ||ion (if | | | | ||applicabl| | | | ||e) | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++++++++++|*7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the ||threshold was crossed or reached*viii*:* |++++++++++++++++++++|*A: Voting rights attached to shares* |++++++++++++++++++++|*Class/type |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* ||of* | | ||*shares* | | ||ISIN code | | ||(if | | ||possible) | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* |*Indirect* | | || | (Art 8 of the | (Art 9 of the | (Art 8 of |(Art 9 of the | | || | Transparency Law) | Transparency Law) | the |Transparency | | || | | | Transparency |Law) | | || | | | Law) | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|LU1250154413 | |2,064,438 | |4.67% |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*SUBTOTAL A |2,064,438 |4.67% ||(Direct & | | ||Indirect)* | | |++++++++++++++++++++| |++++++++++++++++++++|*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the ||Transparency Law* |++++++++++++++++++++|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Number of voting |*% of ||financial |*date*x |*Conversion |rights that may be |voting ||instrument* | |Period*xi |acquired if the |rights* || | | |instrument is | || | | |exercised/ | || | | |converted.* | |++++++++++++++++++++|Securities |Open | |804,826 |1.82% ||Lending | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)++++++++++++++++++++| | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* |804,826 |1.82% |++++++++++++++++++++| |++++++++++++++++++++|*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to ||Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law* |++++++++++++++++++++|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Physical or |*Number of |*% of ||financia |*date*x |*Conversion |cash |voting |voting ||l | |Period*xi |settlement*xii |rights * |rights* ||instrume | | | | | ||nt* | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|CFD |13/12/2029 | |Cash |19,626 |0.04% |++++++++++++++++++++|CFD |03/11/2022 | |Cash |5,768 |0.01% |++++++++++++++++++++|CFD |24/09/2029 | |Cash |3,928 |0.01% |++++++++++++++++++++|CFD |06/07/2022 | |Cash |3,022 |0.01% |++++++++++++++++++++|CFD |27/02/2023 | |Cash |1,909 |0.004% |++++++++++++++++++++|Swap |27/02/2023 | |Cash |1,775 |0.004% |++++++++++++++++++++|CFD |27/02/2023 | |Cash |1,162 |0.003% |++++++++++++++++++++|CFD |20/12/2029 | |Cash |724 |0.002% |++++++++++++++++++++|Swap |30/09/2020 | |Cash |700 |0.002% |++++++++++++++++++++|CFD |10/12/2025 | |Cash |337 |0.001% |++++++++++++++++++++|CFD |20/12/2029 | |Cash |300 |0.001% |++++++++++++++++++++|Swap |16/04/2020 | |Cash |281 |0.001% |++++++++++++++++++++|CFD |28/03/2029 | |Cash |203 |0.0005% |++++++++++++++++++++|CFD |28/11/2029 | |Cash |102 |0.0002% |++++++++++++++++++++| |*SUBTOTAL B.2* |39,837 |0.09% |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the | ||notification obligation:* | ||(please tick the applicable box) | || | ||*Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by | ||any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other | ||undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the | ||(underlying) issuer.*xiii | || | ||*X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting | ||rights and/or the* | ||*financial instruments are effectively held starting with the | ||ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity*xiv *(please | ||provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex | ||structure):* | |++++++++++++++++++++|*N *|*Name*xv |*% of voting |*% of voting |*Total |*Directly | || | |rights held by |rights through |of |controlled | || | |ultimate |financial |both* |by (use | || | |controlling |instruments held | |number(s) | || | |person or |by ultimate | |from 1st | || | |entity or held |controlling | |column)* | || | |directly by |person or entity | | | || | |any subsidiary |or held directly | | | || | |if it equals |by any | | | || | |or is higher |subsidiary if it | | | || | |than the |equals or is | | | || | |notifiable |higher than the | | | || | |threshold* |notifiable | | | || | | |threshold* | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*1* |The Goldman Sachs | | | | | || |Group, Inc. | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*2* |Goldman Sachs | | | |*1* | || |(UK) L.L.C. | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*3* |Goldman Sachs | | | |*2* | || |Group UK Limited | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*4* |Goldman Sachs | | |5.66% |*3* | || |International | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*1* |The Goldman Sachs | | | | | || |Group, Inc. | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*2* |GSAM Holdings LLC | | | |*1* | |++++++++++++++++++++|*3* |Goldman Sachs | | | |*2* | || |Asset Management, | | | | | || |L.P. | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*1* |The Goldman Sachs | | | | | || |Group, Inc. | | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*2* |Goldman Sachs & | | | |*1* | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)