DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.227,20+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der...
DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.
ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
2019-12-24 / 10:55
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS
Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
*ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings*
++
| *Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in |
| major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal |
|regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for|
| issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' |
| and 'the Transparency Regulation')* |
++
++++++++
|*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the |
|relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i |
++++++++
| |
++++++++
|*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of |
|existing shares to which voting rights are |
|attached*ii*:* |
| |
|ADO Properties S.A. |
++++++++
|LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69 |
++++++++
|*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the |
|appropriate box or boxes): |
| |
|X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights |
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments |
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights |
|Other (please specify)iii: |
++++++++
|*3. Details of person subject to the notification |
|obligation*iv*:* |
++++++++
|Name: |City and country of registered office |
|The Goldman Sachs |(if applicable): Corporation Trust |
|Group, Inc. |Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington |
| |DE 19801, USA |
++++++++
| | |
++++++++
|*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from |
|3.)v: Goldman Sachs International |
++++++++
|*5. Date on which the threshold was |18/12/2019 |
|crossed or reached*vi*:* | |
++++++++
|*6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the |
|notification obligation:* |
++++++++
| | % of voting rights | % of | Total of both |Total |
| | attached to shares |voting | in % (7.A + |number |
| | (total of 7.A) |rights | 7.B) |of |
| | |through| |voting |
| | |financi| |rights |
| | | al | |of |
| | |instrum| |issuerv|
| | | ents | |ii |
| | |(total | | |
| | | of | | |
| | |7.B.1 +| | |
| | |7.B.2) | | |
++++++++
|Resulting| 4.67% | 1.91% | 6.58% |44,194,|
|situation| | | | 607 |
|on the | | | | |
|date on | | | | |
|which | | | | |
|threshold| | | | |
|was | | | | |
|crossed | | | | |
|or | | | | |
|reached | | | | |
++++++++
|Position | 6.06% | 0.20% | 6.26% | |
|of | | | | |
|previous | | | | |
|notificat| | | | |
|ion (if | | | | |
|applicabl| | | | |
|e) | | | | |
++++++++
++++++++++++++++++++
|*7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the |
|threshold was crossed or reached*viii*:* |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*A: Voting rights attached to shares* |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*Class/type |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* |
|of* | | |
|*shares* | | |
|ISIN code | | |
|(if | | |
|possible) | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* |*Indirect* | | |
| | (Art 8 of the | (Art 9 of the | (Art 8 of |(Art 9 of the | | |
| | Transparency Law) | Transparency Law) | the |Transparency | | |
| | | | Transparency |Law) | | |
| | | | Law) | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|LU1250154413 | |2,064,438 | |4.67% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*SUBTOTAL A |2,064,438 |4.67% |
|(Direct & | | |
|Indirect)* | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the |
|Transparency Law* |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Number of voting |*% of |
|financial |*date*x |*Conversion |rights that may be |voting |
|instrument* | |Period*xi |acquired if the |rights* |
| | | |instrument is | |
| | | |exercised/ | |
| | | |converted.* | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|Securities |Open | |804,826 |1.82% |
|Lending | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | |
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
December 24, 2019 04:55 ET ( 09:55 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|31,82
|+1,02%
|EUR
|+0,32
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|18.12.
|HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER
|Neutral
|17.12.
|JEFFERIES
|Neutral
|17.12.
|UBS
|Positiv
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Lufthansa-Passagieren droht neuer Streik des Kabinenpersonals
01:1623.12. 12:05
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 23.12.2019
01:0723.12. 12:05
Dax hält inne - Bayer-Papiere gewinnen kräftig
01:3523.12. 10:30
Krypto Update: Bitcoin vor Halving - Steuergeschenk zu Weihnachten?
18:5823.12. 08:43
Dax in besinnlicher Stimmung - Rekordhoch bleibt nah
01:3023.12. 08:19
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Markt-Ausblick: Das hält 2020 für Anleger bereit
07:5320.12. 16:41
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück. Ist dieser Schritt richtig, um das Vertrauen in das Unternehmen zurückzugewinnen?