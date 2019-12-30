DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

30.12.2019 - 13:51 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel dereuropaweiten Verbreitung2019-12-30 /Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQSGroup AG.Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.*ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings*++| *Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in || major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal ||regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for|| issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' || and 'the Transparency Regulation')* |++++++++++|*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the ||relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i |++++++++| |++++++++|*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of ||existing shares to which voting rights are ||attached*ii*:* || ||ADO Properties S.A. |++++++++|LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69 |++++++++|*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the ||appropriate box or boxes): || ||X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ||X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ||An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ||Other (please specify)iii: |++++++++|*3. Details of person subject to the notification ||obligation*iv*:* |++++++++|Name: |City and country of registered office ||The Goldman Sachs |(if applicable): Corporation Trust ||Group, Inc. |Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington || |DE 19801, USA |++++++++| | |++++++++|*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from ||3.)v: |++++++++|*5. Date on which the threshold was |20/12/2019 ||crossed or reached*vi*:* | |++++++++|*6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the ||notification obligation:* |++++++++| | % of voting rights | % of | Total of both |Total || | attached to shares |voting | in % (7.A + |number || | (total of 7.A) |rights | 7.B) |of || | |through| |voting || | |financi| |rights || | | al | |of || | |instrum| |issuerv|| | | ents | |ii || | |(total | | || | | of | | || | |7.B.1 +| | || | |7.B.2) | | |++++++++|Resulting| 0.03% | 0.02% | 0.04% |44,194,||situation| | | |607 ||on the | | | | ||date on | | | | ||which | | | | ||threshold| | | | ||was | | | | ||crossed | | | | ||or | | | | ||reached | | | | |++++++++|Position | 4.67% | 1.91% | 6.58% | ||of | | | | ||previous | | | | ||notificat| | | | ||ion (if | | | | ||applicabl| | | | ||e) | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++++++++++|*7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which ||the threshold was crossed or reached*viii*:* |++++++++++++++++++++|*A: Voting rights attached to shares* |++++++++++++++++++++|*Class/type |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* ||of* | | ||*shares* | | ||ISIN code | | ||(if | | ||possible) | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* |*Indirect* | | || | (Art 8 of the | (Art 9 of the | (Art 8 of |(Art 9 of the | | || | Transparency Law) | Transparency Law) | the |Transparency | | || | | | Transparency |Law) | | || | | | Law) | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| LU1250154413 | | 12,032 | |0.03% |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++|*SUBTOTAL A | 12,032 | 0.03% ||(Direct & | | ||Indirect)* | | |++++++++++++++++++++| |++++++++++++++++++++|*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the ||Transparency Law* |++++++++++++++++++++|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Number of voting |*% of ||financial |*date*x |*Conversion |rights that may be |voting ||instrument* | |Period*xi |acquired if the |rights* || | | |instrument is | || | | |exercised/ | || | | |converted.* | |++++++++++++++++++++| Securities | Open | | 7,500 |0.02% || Lending | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | | | | |++++++++++++++++++++| | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* | 7,500 |0.02% |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)