DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.
ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
2019-12-30 / 13:51
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS
Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
*ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings*
++
| *Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in |
| major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal |
|regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for|
| issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' |
| and 'the Transparency Regulation')* |
++
++++++++
|*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the |
|relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i |
++++++++
| |
++++++++
|*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of |
|existing shares to which voting rights are |
|attached*ii*:* |
| |
|ADO Properties S.A. |
++++++++
|LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69 |
++++++++
|*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the |
|appropriate box or boxes): |
| |
|X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights |
|X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments |
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights |
|Other (please specify)iii: |
++++++++
|*3. Details of person subject to the notification |
|obligation*iv*:* |
++++++++
|Name: |City and country of registered office |
|The Goldman Sachs |(if applicable): Corporation Trust |
|Group, Inc. |Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington |
| |DE 19801, USA |
++++++++
| | |
++++++++
|*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from |
|3.)v: |
++++++++
|*5. Date on which the threshold was |20/12/2019 |
|crossed or reached*vi*:* | |
++++++++
|*6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the |
|notification obligation:* |
++++++++
| | % of voting rights | % of | Total of both |Total |
| | attached to shares |voting | in % (7.A + |number |
| | (total of 7.A) |rights | 7.B) |of |
| | |through| |voting |
| | |financi| |rights |
| | | al | |of |
| | |instrum| |issuerv|
| | | ents | |ii |
| | |(total | | |
| | | of | | |
| | |7.B.1 +| | |
| | |7.B.2) | | |
++++++++
|Resulting| 0.03% | 0.02% | 0.04% |44,194,|
|situation| | | |607 |
|on the | | | | |
|date on | | | | |
|which | | | | |
|threshold| | | | |
|was | | | | |
|crossed | | | | |
|or | | | | |
|reached | | | | |
++++++++
|Position | 4.67% | 1.91% | 6.58% | |
|of | | | | |
|previous | | | | |
|notificat| | | | |
|ion (if | | | | |
|applicabl| | | | |
|e) | | | | |
++++++++
++++++++++++++++++++
|*7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which |
|the threshold was crossed or reached*viii*:* |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*A: Voting rights attached to shares* |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*Class/type |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* |
|of* | | |
|*shares* | | |
|ISIN code | | |
|(if | | |
|possible) | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* |*Indirect* | | |
| | (Art 8 of the | (Art 9 of the | (Art 8 of |(Art 9 of the | | |
| | Transparency Law) | Transparency Law) | the |Transparency | | |
| | | | Transparency |Law) | | |
| | | | Law) | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| LU1250154413 | | 12,032 | |0.03% |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*SUBTOTAL A | 12,032 | 0.03% |
|(Direct & | | |
|Indirect)* | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the |
|Transparency Law* |
++++++++++++++++++++
|*Type of |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Number of voting |*% of |
|financial |*date*x |*Conversion |rights that may be |voting |
|instrument* | |Period*xi |acquired if the |rights* |
| | | |instrument is | |
| | | |exercised/ | |
| | | |converted.* | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| Securities | Open | | 7,500 |0.02% |
| Lending | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | | | | |
++++++++++++++++++++
| | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* | 7,500 |0.02% |
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 07:51 ET ( 12:51 GMT)
