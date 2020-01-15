DAX ®13.414,42-0,31%TecDAX ®3.100,06+0,03%Dow Jones29.089,91+0,52%NASDAQ 1009.070,00+0,40%
DGAP-PVR: Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Allianz SE
Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-15 / 16:55
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Allianz SE |
+++
|Street: |Königinstr. 28 |
+++
|Postal code: |80802 |
+++
|City: |München |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900K9B0N5BT694847|
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of |
|Norway |
|City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway |
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|14 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
++++++
|New | 2.999 %| 0.00 %| 2.999 %|417,172,859|
++++++
|Previous | 3.001 %| 0.00 %| 3.001 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0008404005| 0| 12,512,825| 0 %| 2.999 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 12,512,825 | 2.999 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if|
| |rights (if at| rights| at least 5% or|
| | least 3% or| through| more)|
| | more)| instruments| |
| | | (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+++++
|State of Norway| %| %| %|
+++++
|Norges Bank | %| %| %|
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|15 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

End of News DGAP News Service

954327 2020-01-15



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2020 10:55 ET ( 15:55 GMT)
Im Artikel erwähnt...

ALLIANZ
ALLIANZ - Performance (3 Monate) 217,05 -0,82%
EUR -1,80
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
14.01. JPMORGAN Positiv
07.01. GOLDMAN SACHS Neutral
07.01. UBS Positiv
Nachrichten
16:55 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Allianz SE (deutsch) ALLIANZ 217,05 -0,82%
16:55 DGAP-PVR: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung ALLIANZ 217,05 -0,82%
16:55 DGAP-PVR: Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution ALLIANZ 217,05 -0,82%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
