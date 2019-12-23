DGAP-PVR: alstria office REIT-AG: Release -5

23.12.2019 - 10:40 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 18 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

10:40

04:40

09:40

04:40

09:40

04:40

09:40

04:40

09:40

04:40

09:40

DJ DGAP-PVR: alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distributionDGAP Voting Rights Announcement: alstria office REIT-AGalstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of theWpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2019-12-23 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |alstria office REIT-AG|+++|Street: |Steinstraße 7 |+++|Postal code: |20095 |+++|City: |Hamburg || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900QIJIGPI0DRL085 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on || |subsidiary level |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. ||City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, ||United States of America (USA) |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|17 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| s| | || | | (total of| | || | | 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 5.003 %| 0.08 %| 5.08 %| 177593422|++++++|Previous | 5.02 %| 0.09 %| 5.11 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A0LD2U1| 0| 8884272| 0 %| 5.003 %|++++++|*Total* | 8884272 | 5.003 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++|Lent |N/A |N/A | 4824| 0.003 %||Securitie| | | | ||s (right | | | | ||to | | | | ||recall) | | | | |++++++| | |*Total* | 4824| 0.003 %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|| | |period |t | | |+++++++|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 135983| 0.08 %||for | | | | | ||Difference| | | | | |+++++++| | | |*Total* | 135983| 0.08 %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|| |at least 3%| through| or more)|| | or more)| instruments| || | |(if at least| || | | 5% or more)| |+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %||Management, LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)DJ DGAP-PVR: alstria office REIT-AG: Release -2-+++++|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %||Holdings Inc. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||(Singapore) Holdco | | | ||Pte. Ltd. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||(Singapore) Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %||Holdings Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Fund | %| %| %||Advisors | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %||Holdings Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||Institutional Trust | | | ||Company, National | | | ||Association | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Australia | %| %| %||Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %||Management | | | ||(Australia) Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||(Singapore) Holdco | | | ||Pte. Ltd. | | | |+++++|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %||Management North | | | ||Asia Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %||Holdings Inc. | | | |+++++(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)DJ DGAP-PVR: alstria office REIT-AG: Release -3-|BlackRock | %| %| %||Institutional Trust | | | ||Company, National | | | ||Association | | | |+++++|SAE Liquidity Fund | %| %| %||(GenPar), LLC | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %||Holdings LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Canada | %| %| %||Holdings ULC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %||Management Canada | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||(Singapore) Holdco | | | ||Pte. Ltd. | | | |+++++|BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Lux Finco | %| %| %||S. a r.l. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Japan | %| %| %||Holdings GK | | | |+++++|BlackRock Japan Co.,| %| %| %||Ltd. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %||Europe Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||(Netherlands) B.V. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)DJ DGAP-PVR: alstria office REIT-AG: Release -4-+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %||Europe Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Advisors | %| %| %||(UK) Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %||Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||(Luxembourg) S.A. | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Life | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %||Europe Limited | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)+++++|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %||Management (UK) | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %||Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %||Management Ireland | | | ||Holdings Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %||Management Ireland | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %||Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | |+++++|BlackRock UK Holdco | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Asset | %| %| %||Management Schweiz | | | ||AG | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings L.P. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %||LLC | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %||LP | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay Finco | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %||West Bay IV Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Group | %| %| %||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Finance | %| %| %||Europe Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %||Management (UK) | | | ||Limited | | | |+++++|BlackRock Fund | %| %| %||Managers Limited | | | |+++++|- | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|+++++|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %||Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %||Management, Inc. | | | |+++++|BlackRock | %| %| %||International | | | ||Holdings, Inc. | | | |+++++|BR Jersey | %| %| %||International | | | |(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)