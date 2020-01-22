DAX ®13.615,22+0,44%TecDAX ®3.179,45+0,29%S&P FUTURE3.334,30+0,45%Nasdaq 100 Future9.194,50+0,22%
DGAP-PVR: Amadeus FiRe AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Amadeus FiRe AG
Amadeus FiRe AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

2020-01-22 / 09:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Notification of Major Holdings*

*1. Details of issuer*
+++
|Name: |Amadeus FiRe AG |
+++
|Street: |Hanauer Landstraße 160|
+++
|Postal code: |60314 |
+++
|City: |Frankfurt |
| |Germany |
+++
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200TJJ820ZDHNFJ33 |
+++
*2. Reason for notification*
+-++
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-++
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-++
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-++
| |Other reason: |
+-++
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
++
|Legal entity: Mawer Global Small Cap Fund |
|City of registered office, country: Calgary, Canada|
++
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
++
|14 Jan 2020|
++
*6. Total positions*
++++++
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of|Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| |Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
++++++
|New | 2.95 %| 0 %| 2.95 %| 5198237|
++++++
|Previous | 3.12 %| 0 %| 3.12 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
++++++
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
++++++
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
++++++
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
++++++
|DE0005093108| 0| 153272| %| 2.95 %|
++++++
|*Total* | 153272 | 2.95 % |
++++++
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
++++++
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
++++++
| | | | | %|
++++++
| | |*Total* | | %|
++++++
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+++++++
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|
| | | |t | | |
+++++++
| | | | | | %|
+++++++
| | | |*Total* | | %|
+++++++
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*

+-++
|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-++
| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-++

+++++
|Name| % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if at|
| | rights (if at| rights through| least 5% or more)|
| |least 3% or more)| instruments (if| |
| | | at least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+++++
| | | | |
+++++
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:

++++
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
++++
| %| %| %|
++++
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*

++
||
++
Date

++
|17 Jan 2020|
++

2020-01-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Amadeus FiRe AG
Hanauer Landstraße 160
60314 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de

End of News DGAP News Service

958465 2020-01-22



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 03:15 ET ( 08:15 GMT)
