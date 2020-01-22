DGAP-PVR: Amadeus FiRe AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.01.2020 - 09:15 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

09:15

03:15

08:15

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Amadeus FiRe AGAmadeus FiRe AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-22 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Amadeus FiRe AG |+++|Street: |Hanauer Landstraße 160|+++|Postal code: |60314 |+++|City: |Frankfurt || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200TJJ820ZDHNFJ33 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++| |Other reason: |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Mawer Global Small Cap Fund ||City of registered office, country: Calgary, Canada|++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|14 Jan 2020|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of|Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| |Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 2.95 %| 0 %| 2.95 %| 5198237|++++++|Previous | 3.12 %| 0 %| 3.12 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE0005093108| 0| 153272| %| 2.95 %|++++++|*Total* | 153272 | 2.95 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | | %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name| % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if at|| | rights (if at| rights through| least 5% or more)|| |least 3% or more)| instruments (if| || | | at least 5% or| || | | more)| |+++++| | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|17 Jan 2020|++2020-01-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Amadeus FiRe AGHanauer Landstraße 16060314 FrankfurtGermanyInternet: www.amadeus-fire.deEnd of News DGAP News Service958465 2020-01-22(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)