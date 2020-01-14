DGAP-PVR: artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

===
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: artnet AG
artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
In a voting rights announcement dated December 20, 2019, Mr. Rüdiger K.
Weng, Germany, informed artnet AG that the attributed share of voting rights
from shares in artnet AG exceeded the threshold of 10%, and was 10.21% on
that day. According to the voting rights announcement, 10.03% of the
corresponding shares are held directly by Weng Fine Art AG, which are
attributed to Rüdiger K. Weng A + A GmbH and Mr. Rüdiger K. Weng.
With reference to the voting rights notification dated December 20, 2019,
Mr. Rüdiger K. Weng on January 14, 2020, acting for himself and as CEO of
Weng Fine Art AG and as managing director for Rüdiger K. Weng A + A GmbH,
informed the CEO of artnet AG of the following in accordance with section 43
WpHG (German Securities Trading Act):
1. Depending on the share price and the position of artnet AG, the
investment can serve to implement strategic goals and / or to achieve
trading profits.
2. The signatories do not currently intend to obtain more voting rights
through acquisitions or other means of more than 3% in the next twelve
months. However, it cannot be ruled out that the signatories will acquire
additional voting rights if the market price is low or the purchase
opportunities are favorable outside the stock exchange.
3. The signatories do not seek to influence the composition of the Board of
Directors or the Supervisory Board of artnet AG.
4. The signatories do not intend to make any significant changes to the
capital structure of artnet AG, particularly with regard to the relationship
between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
Regarding the origin of the funds used, the signatories state that the funds
came from the cash flow of Weng Fine Art AG.
Berlin, January 14, 2020
CEO
artnet AG
Oranienstr. 164
10969 Berlin
Deutschland
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de
