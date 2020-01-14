DGAP-PVR: artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.01.2020 - 20:29 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

===DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: artnet AGartnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-14 / 20:29Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.In a voting rights announcement dated December 20, 2019, Mr. Rüdiger K.Weng, Germany, informed artnet AG that the attributed share of voting rightsfrom shares in artnet AG exceeded the threshold of 10%, and was 10.21% onthat day. According to the voting rights announcement, 10.03% of thecorresponding shares are held directly by Weng Fine Art AG, which areattributed to Rüdiger K. Weng A + A GmbH and Mr. Rüdiger K. Weng.With reference to the voting rights notification dated December 20, 2019,Mr. Rüdiger K. Weng on January 14, 2020, acting for himself and as CEO ofWeng Fine Art AG and as managing director for Rüdiger K. Weng A + A GmbH,informed the CEO of artnet AG of the following in accordance with section 43WpHG (German Securities Trading Act):1. Depending on the share price and the position of artnet AG, theinvestment can serve to implement strategic goals and / or to achievetrading profits.2. The signatories do not currently intend to obtain more voting rightsthrough acquisitions or other means of more than 3% in the next twelvemonths. However, it cannot be ruled out that the signatories will acquireadditional voting rights if the market price is low or the purchaseopportunities are favorable outside the stock exchange.3. The signatories do not seek to influence the composition of the Board ofDirectors or the Supervisory Board of artnet AG.4. The signatories do not intend to make any significant changes to thecapital structure of artnet AG, particularly with regard to the relationshipbetween equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.Regarding the origin of the funds used, the signatories state that the fundscame from the cash flow of Weng Fine Art AG.Berlin, January 14, 2020CEOartnet AGOranienstr. 16410969 BerlinDeutschland2020-01-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: artnet AGOranienstraße 16410969 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.artnet.deEnd of News DGAP News Service953581 2020-01-14===(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020 14:29 ET (19:29 GMT)