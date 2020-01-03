DGAP-PVR: Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.01.2020 - 07:41 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

07:41

01:41

06:41

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aves One AGAves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution2020-01-03 /Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Notification of Major Holdings**1. Details of issuer*+++|Name: |Aves One AG |+++|Street: |Große Elbstrasse 61|+++|Postal code: |22767 |+++|City: |Hamburg || |Germany |+++|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200NHIQHND8BHLW17 |+++*2. Reason for notification*+-++|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|+-++| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |+-++| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |+-++|X|Other reason: || |Delivery of shares from instruments |+-++*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*++|Legal entity: Versorgungswerk der Zahnärztekammer Nordrhein ||K.d.ö.R. ||City of registered office, country: Düsseldorf, Germany |++*4. Names of shareholder(s)*holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.++||++*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*++|23 Dec 2019|++*6. Total positions*++++++| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | || | | 7.b.2)| | |++++++|New | 15.03 %| 0.0 %| 15.03 %| 13015053|++++++|Previous | 14.37 %| 0.66 %| 15.03 %| /||notification | | | | |++++++*7. Details on total positions**a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*++++++|ISIN | Absolute | In % |++++++| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|++++++|DE000A168114| 1956179| 0| 15.03 %| 0.0 %|++++++|*Total* | 1956179 | 15.03 % |++++++*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*++++++|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting||instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %||t | |period | absolute| |++++++| | | | | %|++++++| | |*Total* | | %|++++++*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*+++++++|Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting||instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in||ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %|| | | |t | | |+++++++| | | | | | %|+++++++| | | |*Total* | | %|+++++++*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligation*+-++|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not || |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the || |(underlying) issuer (1.). |+-++| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the || |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+-+++++++|Name| % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if at|| | rights (if at| rights through| least 5% or more)|| |least 3% or more)| instruments (if| || | | at least 5% or| || | | more)| |+++++| | | | |+++++*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual generalmeeting:++++| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|| rights| instruments| |++++| %| %| %|++++*10. Other explanatory remarks:*++||++Date++|30 Dec 2019|++2020-01-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Aves One AGGroße Elbstrasse 6122767 HamburgGermanyInternet: www.avesone.comEnd of News DGAP News Service946065 2020-01-03(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)